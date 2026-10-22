Taimei Technology and GreenLight Clinical Expand Strategic Partnership at AusBiotech 2026 to Pioneer AI-Native Trial Execution Across Asia-Pacific

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taimei Technology, a global provider of AI-powered clinical development platforms, and GreenLight Clinical (GLC), a physician-led contract research organization (CRO), today announced an expanded strategic partnership at AusBiotech 2026. Evolving from a targeted software engagement into an enterprise-wide alliance, the agreement equips GLC to scale trial delivery across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region using Taimei's unified platform, protocol-aware AI, and integrated clinical imaging solutions.

"Sponsors today require clinical partners who think like physicians but execute with modern technological velocity," said Dr. Robert Lin, CEO of GreenLight Clinical. "Having proven measurable gains with Taimei in data management and safety, expanding across the wider trial lifecycle, imaging, and AI workflows was our natural next step. Automating routine data workflows removes manual friction, allowing our medical and operational teams to focus squarely on clinical excellence and accelerated study delivery."

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The expansion builds on a collaboration that began in 2024 with Taimei's eCollect EDC and later grew to encompass trial randomization (eBalance) and safety management (eSafety). Under the expanded roadmap, the partners will scale usage across Taimei's unified platform, explore collaborative central imaging capabilities, embed intelligent automation into routine workflows under clinical oversight, and, and over the long term, building institutional memory into the platform to compound speed and quality across future trials.

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"GreenLight Clinical is setting a new standard for how modern CROs scale," said Zhao Lu, Chairman of Taimei Technology, whose expanded agreement was formalized onsite at AusBiotech by Vice President Ben Cai. When operational data and medical oversight live on a single digital foundation, every completed study teaches the system how to run the next one with greater precision. Partnering with GreenLight Clinical brings that model to life—creating an adaptive clinical engine that continuously reduces development timelines and brings life-changing therapies to patients sooner."

About Taimei Technology

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Taimei Technology (02576.HK) is a leading global AI-powered clinical development platform supporting pharmaceutical R&D, safety surveillance and commercialization. Taimei serves 1,600+ biopharma organizations and CROs across 30+ countries and regions.

Website: www.taimei.com

About GreenLight Clinical

GreenLight Clinical is a physician-led, solutions-focused contract research organization (CRO) with operations across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Specializing in Phase I to Phase III trials across oncology, ophthalmology, and rare diseases, GLC conducts trials to ICH/GCP and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

Website: www.greenlightclinical.com

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