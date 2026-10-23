Taishin International Bank Opens Flagship Private Banking Branch in Southern Taiwan

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], October 23: Taishin International Bank (Taishin Bank) opened its flagship private banking branch in Kaohsiung's Asia New Bay Area on October 23, the latest step in its push to serve southern Taiwan's growing ranks of wealthy clients and connect the island's wealth management market with the rest of Asia. The branch reflects Taishin Bank's broader response to the government's initiative to establish Taiwan as an Asian asset management hub. Sam Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Private Banking and Strategic Wealth Clients Group of Taishin Bank, hosted the opening ceremony. Taishin Bank also signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic alliance with Union Bancaire Privée (UBP), one of Switzerland's largest family-owned private banks, to draw on UBP's expertise in wealth management for high-net-worth clients and international investment, strengthening Taishin Private Banking's international reach and service capabilities. Strategic alliance with Switzerland's UBP brings global investment expertise and international wealth management capabilities to Taiwan's growing high-net-worth market.

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"As the merger of Taishin FHC and Shin Kong FHC begins to deliver the benefits of greater scale, our customer base has grown to over 11 million," Sharon Lin said. To meet fast-growing demand from wealthy clients, Taishin Bank established its Private Banking and High-End Wealth Management business in 2026, bringing together wealth planning advisers with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and Certified Financial Planner (CFP) or Associate Financial Planner (AFP) credentials, alongside experienced lawyers and accountants, to strengthen wealth planning services for high-net-worth clients. As global tax rules evolve and family businesses pass from one generation to the next, Taishin Private Banking's family office offers comprehensive advisory services across five core areas: family investment management, wealth transfer, tax services, family governance and lifestyle management.

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Michael Blake, UBP's chief executive for Asia, expressed confidence in the partnership, pointing to the combined group's substantial resources and deep experience in serving local clients. He said the partnership is built on shared corporate values, a client-first approach and complementary strengths: Taishin Bank brings an intimate understanding of the needs of high-net-worth clients in Taiwan, while UBP contributes a global investment perspective and extensive international wealth management experience. Looking ahead, Blake said UBP will share global market insights and expertise in asset allocation and investment management, helping Taishin's private banking team broaden its international perspective and strengthen its professional capabilities through talent development and knowledge sharing. Both banks expect the partnership to help raise the standard of private banking services in Taiwan.

With over 35 years of experience in wealth management and a sustained commitment to serving high-net-worth clients, Taishin Bank has built a comprehensive private banking platform encompassing specialist teams, a broad range of financial products and operations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. At the heart of the partnership with UBP is a shared ambition: to translate international expertise into tangible benefits for clients. Going forward, Taishin Bank will combine its deep understanding of the Taiwanese market and the needs of high-net-worth clients with UBP's global market insights and investment expertise to further refine its approach to asset allocation, expand its product offerings and strengthen its wealth management capabilities, delivering a more comprehensive and internationally connected private banking experience.

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Taishin Private Banking will remain rooted in Taiwan, strengthen its connections across Asia and extend its reach to global markets, guided by a commitment to professional excellence and the preservation of wealth across generations. True to its promise, "We are committed to safeguarding what you entrust to us," the bank aims to be a trusted, long-term "asset and liability management partner" for high-net-worth clients and families — helping them manage their wealth with confidence, create long-term value and preserve their legacy for generations to come.

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