Taiwan 'Epicenter of AI Revolution,' says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Taipei [Taiwan], May 27 (ANI): Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday described Taiwan as the "epicentre of the AI revolution" during a visit to Taipei for the launch of the company's headquarters project, saying the island plays a central role in nearly all of Nvidia's operations, according to a report by Focus Taiwan.

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Speaking at a company employee gathering to celebrate the launch of Nvidia's new headquarters project, Huang said Taiwan plays a key role in the global AI supply chain as chips, advanced packaging systems and AI supercomputers are manufactured there.

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The headquarters project is expected to be completed in 2030.

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Huang said Taiwan is "booming", pointing to Nvidia's growing investment in Taiwan's ecosystem, which he said has increased from around USD 10 billion to USD 15 billion annually four to five years ago to nearly USD 100 billion to USD 150 billion a year today.

According to Huang, the upcoming Nvidia GPU Technology Conference will feature many of the partners that helped the company achieve its ambitions.

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He also highlighted the importance of energy infrastructure in the AI era.

Addressing Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who attended the event, Huang said Taiwan would require significantly more electricity because, while "human labour needs food, AI labour needs electricity".

"To unify human labour, robotic labour, and AI labour, we need a lot more energy," Focus Taiwan quoted Huang as saying. He added that energy development would be essential for Taiwan's economic growth during the new industrial revolution.

At the event, Chiang presented Huang with a Key to the City and said the world was watching how Nvidia shapes the future of AI, adding that Taipei was proud to be part of that future.

In response, Huang thanked Taiwan for taking care of him, his family and Nvidia employees, and said the country was at the centre of nearly everything Nvidia does.

The event took place at the Beitou Shilin Technology Park, where construction of Nvidia's Taiwan headquarters is scheduled to begin at the end of 2026.

Huang also unveiled the design concept for the headquarters, which will feature a "transparent" style using extensive glass curtain walls. (ANI)

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