Taiwan shares soar as TSMC moves closer to NT$ 1,000 mark

Taipei [Taiwan], May 14 (ANI): Shares in Taiwan closed more than 450 points higher Wednesday, led by gains in contract chipmaker TSMC, which neared the New Taiwan Dollar 1,000 (USD 33.08) mark following an overnight rally in US tech stocks, Central News Agency Taiwan reported, quoting dealers.

Advertisement

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, closed up 452.73 points, or 2.12 percent, at the day's high of 21,782.87, after dipping to a low of 21,552.42. Turnover totaled New Taiwan Dollar 409.333 billion.

TSMC rose 3.10 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 999.00, its highest closing price since March 3 when it ended at New Taiwan Dollar 1,005.00. The stock's gains added about 240 points to the Taiex and lifted the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index by 2.64 percent and 3.80 percent, respectively.

Advertisement

"TSMC and other electronics attracted strong buying as investors took cues from gains by U.S. AI chip designer Nvidia overnight," equity market analyst Andy Hsu said, referring to a 5.63 percent jump in Nvidia shares after the company and its peers announced AI deals in the Middle East, Focus Taiwan reported.

"So, these AI-related stocks led the Taiex higher, helping the broader market stay above the 60-day moving average of 21,320 points for the second straight session and making the main board technically healthier," Hsu said.

Advertisement

Among other AI-related stocks, iPhone assembler and AI server maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. rose 3.16 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 163.00, and fellow AI server supplier Quanta Computer Inc. gained 5.53 percent to end at New Taiwan Dollar 276.50. AI graphics card vendor Giga-Byte Technology Co. also added 5.84 percent to finish at New Taiwan Dollar 263.00.

TSMC's buying momentum spread to other semiconductor stocks, with IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. rising 3.45 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 150.00.

Memory chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp. surged 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to finish at New Taiwan Dollar 44.95 following reports that South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. had raised product prices.

"After the U.S. and China agreed to substantially cut tariffs for an initial 90 days following weekend talks, market sentiment improved significantly," Hsu said.

"In addition to tech stocks, many old economy stocks also benefited from this optimism, although the situation could worsen due to the unpredictable nature of U.S. President Donald Trump."

According to Central News Agency Taiwan report, Hsu said the shipping industry continued to benefit from a surge in cargo volume, with Evergreen Marine Corp., Taiwan's largest container cargo shipper, rising 4.30 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 242.50. Rivals Wan Hai Lines Ltd. and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. gained 6.52 percent and 1.79 percent, respectively, ending at New Taiwan Dollar 98.00 and New Taiwan Dollar 79.40.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp. rose 2.50 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 36.90, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. gained 2.08 percent to finish at New Taiwan Dollar 31.95.

Underperforming the broader market, property developer Kindom Development Co. dropped 1.47 percent to close at New Taiwan Dollar 53.70, while King's Town Construction Co. ended flat at New Taiwan Dollar 51.70.

"Despite the recent rebound in the Taiex, investors should remain cautious about how Trump will tax semiconductors, a key component of Taiwan's exports," Hsu said.

According to the TWSE, as reported by CNA, foreign institutional investors purchased a net New Taiwan Dollar 44.72 billion worth of shares on the main board Wednesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)