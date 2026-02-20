Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Seeking a larger share of India’s fast-growing outbound travel market, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications led a high-level and largest-ever tourism delegation to India in February 2026, positioning the island as a premium destination for leisure, business and incentive travel. Building on sustained 20%+ growth and outbound travel momentum that has outpaced India’s average by twofold in recent years, Taiwan is strategically strengthening Indo-Taiwanese cultural engagement and people-to-people connections through expanded tourism exchange.

The delegation, comprising two Taiwanese airlines, seven travel agencies and cultural performance groups, began its India outreach with a Taiwan Tourism Workshop in New Delhi. The event drew over 100 travel trade professionals and media representatives, offering a comprehensive showcase of Taiwan’s high-end leisure experiences, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) capabilities and customized travel solutions tailored for Indian travellers.

The delegation then participated in the three-day Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), one of South Asia’s largest travel trade exhibitions, which concluded in Mumbai recently. Through business-to-business meetings, interactive displays and cultural performances, Taiwan reinforced its positioning as a competitive Asian destination for India’s growing segment of premium and corporate travellers.

While warmly inviting the Indian travellers to explore Taiwan and experience its distinctive charm firsthand at the New Delhi workshop, Dr. Mumin Chen, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India, also highlighted Taiwan’s diverse tourism strengths. Globally recognised for its advanced technology and semiconductor industries, Taiwan offers dramatic mountain landscapes, scenic coastlines, lush forests and unique biodiversity within a compact and easily accessible geography. With a population comparable to Delhi, the island combines natural beauty with modern infrastructure, making it both convenient and immersive for international visitors.

India, now the world’s most populous country, continues to record strong outbound travel growth. Nearly 47,000 Indian travellers visited Taiwan in 2025, a more than 20 per cent increase over 2024 and surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, India’s outbound travel crossed 30 million in 2024, with sustained double-digit growth in the first half of 2025, underlining the long-term potential of the market.

At OTM Mumbai, Taiwan presented its global tourism brand, “TAIWAN – Waves of Wonder,” with a pavilion designed around the theme “Taiwan Non-Stop.” The concept highlighted the island’s seamless transition from tranquil daytime landscapes to vibrant nightlife and urban energy. From sunrise mountain vistas to bustling night markets, Taiwan promoted itself as a 24-hour destination offering safety, convenience and diverse experiences.

Cultural diplomacy formed a core part of the outreach. The Lei Sheng Traditional Arts Troupe performed depictions of Guan-Jiang-Shou, a powerful symbol in Taiwanese folk culture representing protection and positive energy. In addition, artisans from Lukang in Changhua conducted hands-on workshops where Indian travel professionals painted traditional “Sword Lions,” offering an interactive introduction to Taiwan’s heritage.

Recognising the importance of culinary preferences in outbound travel decisions, the delegation also highlighted Taiwan’s ability to cater to diverse dietary requirements, including vegetarian and special meal needs valued by Indian travellers. Taiwan’s vibrant street food culture and fine-dining scene were positioned as complementary attractions.

The Tourism Administration described the February mission as its largest-ever tourism delegation to India, reflecting the strategic importance of the market. Mumbai, which accounts for nearly 63 per cent of India’s corporate and incentive travel movement, has emerged as a key focus city. The establishment of the Taiwan Tourism Information Office in Mumbai in 2024 has further strengthened on-ground engagement and trade partnerships.

Going forward, Taiwan aims to consolidate its presence in India’s business and incentive travel segment while expanding into the broader leisure market. With sustained promotional efforts and localized support, Taiwan is positioning itself as a safe, sophisticated and culturally rich Asian destination for India’s new generation of global travellers.

