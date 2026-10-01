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Home / Business / Taiwanese air carriers to increase international flight fuel surcharges from October 7

Taiwanese air carriers to increase international flight fuel surcharges from October 7

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], October 1 (ANI): Fuel surcharge for international flights operated by Taiwanese carriers will rise from October 7 due to a recent uptick in global aviation fuel prices, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

Citing the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), the news report mentioned that the administrative decision establishes higher fees across both regional and intercontinental services. Under the updated framework, the fuel surcharge for short-haul journeys moves to USD 37.5 from the earlier USD 32.5 per passenger leg.

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Passengers booking long-haul journeys face a parallel adjustment. For these services, the surcharge climbs to USD 97.5 from the previous rate of USD 84.5, representing a notable rise in baseline travel expenses.

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The aviation regulator stated that this upward revision directly reflects international jet fuel market movements. The baseline calculation relies on benchmark pricing released by state-owned refiner CPC Corp., Taiwan, which confirmed that international aviation fuel prices rose to USD 177.89 per barrel from USD 156.79.

The authority highlighted regulatory compliance and public communication among operating carriers. The news report mentioned that the administration said it has instructed airlines to provide sufficient information on the adjustment, including fuel costs and their proportion of a flight's total expenses, to address consumer concerns.

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This revision represents the third consecutive monthly increase in carrier surcharges amid volatile global crude dynamics. Over the three-month window dating back to mid-summer, short-haul surcharges climbed steadily from USD 27.5 in July to the upcoming USD 37.5 mark scheduled for October.

A corresponding trend appeared across extended operations. Over the identical July-to-October period, the long-haul surcharge expanded from USD 71.5 to the revised USD 97.5 level.

Route categorisation remains strictly divided by geographic regions under regulatory parameters. Short-haul operations encompass flights connecting Taiwan with destinations across Asia, while excluding India and the Middle East.

Long-haul sectors consist of flights operating between Taiwan and destinations throughout Europe, the Americas, Oceania, Africa, Antarctica, India, and the Middle East, according to details released by the CAA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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