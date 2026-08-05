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Home / Business / Taiwan's EVA Air to launch direct flights from Taipei to Delhi on December 1

Taiwan's EVA Air to launch direct flights from Taipei to Delhi on December 1

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], August 5 (ANI): Taiwan's EVA Air will launch a new nonstop service from Taipei to Delhi on December 1, with flight bookings now open through the carrier's website and travel agencies. The new route expands the airline's South Asia network.

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Operating five flights per week using Airbus A330-300 aircraft, the service makes EVA Air the sole Taiwan-based airline offering direct passenger flights to India. According to the airline, flight BR367 will leave Taipei at 11:00 and reach Delhi at 15:35. The return sector, BR368, will depart Delhi at 19:55 and land in Taipei at 04:20 the following morning.

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"The launch of nonstop Taipei-Delhi service represents an important milestone in EVA Air's network development," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "Growing connections across the manufacturing, semiconductor, artificial intelligence, and technology industries continue to drive closer economic ties between Taiwan and India."

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The nonstop link offers an alternative for travellers currently routing through other Asian transit hubs. EVA Air has a partnership with Star Alliance member Air India, allowing passengers to connect past Delhi to major Indian cities.

"Our new Delhi route not only provides a more efficient travel option for business and leisure passengers but also strengthens connectivity between India and North America through our Taipei hub," he added.

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Indian travellers can connect through Taipei to access EVA Air's North American network, supporting demand from corporate travellers, students, researchers, and relatives visiting family abroad.

Eligible Indian nationals travelling onward to the United States or Canada can utilise Taiwan's conditional visa-waiver transit program. The program simplifies short stopovers in Taiwan while boosting local tourism.

Delhi serves as India's political and commercial capital, acting as the entry point to the country's Golden Triangle route connecting Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. EVA Air partners with travel agencies in Taiwan to offer six- to nine-day escorted tours featuring UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Mandarin-speaking guides.

North American passengers can also access EVA Air's broader network across major Asian destinations via the Taipei hub. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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