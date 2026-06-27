Taipei [Taiwan], June 27 (ANI): Taiwan's 5,000 largest companies posted a record high in aggregate net profit in 2025, up more than 11 per cent from a year earlier, with contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) remaining the country's most profitable company amid the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report by Focus Taiwan, citing credit information firm CRIF.

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In the report, CRIF said strong global demand for AI applications continued to benefit Taiwan's top 5,000 enterprises in 2025. Their combined net profit totaled NT$5.77 trillion (USD 181 billion), up 11.01 per cent from a year earlier, while aggregate revenue also hit a record high of NT$48.50 trillion (approx. USD 1.52 trillion), up 10.98 per cent, CRIF said.

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Among the 5,000 firms, TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, ranked first in net profit, which reached NT$1.72 trillion (approx. USD 53.32 billion). The company has been a major supplier of advanced AI chips to global technology giants such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

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iPhone assembler and AI server maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co ranked second with net profit of NT$189.35 billion (approx. USD 5.87 billion), followed by Fubon Financial Holding Co (NT$120.98 billion or approx. USD 3.75 billion), Cathay Financial Holding Co (NT$107.63 billion or approx. USD 3.34 billion), and smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (NT$105.32 billion or approx. USD 3.26 billion), the report said.

TSMC also topped the ranking by revenue for the first time among the top 5,000 firms after generating NT$3.78 trillion (approx. USD 117.18 billion) in 2025 sales, surpassing Hon Hai, which posted NT$2.90 trillion (approx. USD 89.90 billion) in revenue, according to the report.

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Quanta Computer Inc, another major AI server supplier, ranked third with NT$1.69 trillion (approx. USD 52.39 billion) in revenue, ahead of Nvidia Singapore Development's Taiwan branch (NT$1.36 trillion or approx. USD 42.16 billion) and AI server producer Wistron Corp (NT$1.22 trillion or approx. USD 37.82 billion).

CRIF also assessed the top 5,000 companies using a range of operating indicators, including revenue, net profit margin, sales growth, net worth, total assets, and return on equity (ROE), to compile an overall operational performance ranking.

In that ranking, Hon Precision Inc, a supplier of semiconductor testing equipment, took the top spot with a score of 96.17, ahead of TSMC, system-on-chip (SoC) solutions provider ASPEED Technology Inc, data center solutions supplier Wiwynn Corp. and Asia Vital Components Co, a provider of cooling solutions used in AI applications.

CRIF said the top five companies in the operational performance ranking were all beneficiaries of trends such as digital transformation, cloud computing, next-generation semiconductor development and system integration during the AI era.

Despite the increase in aggregate net profit in 2025, CRIF noted that 772 companies reported losses, up more than 40 per cent from 543 in 2024. In addition, the average ROE fell to a three-year low of 7.74 per cent, indicating that corporate performance remained uneven. (ANI)

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