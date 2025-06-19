VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: Taj Indian Group, a Poland-based FMCG company founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs, has achieved the remarkable distinction of being ranked among India's top four juice exporters under HS Code 22029920 in its very first year of operations, according to Global Import-Export data for FY 2024-25.

This specific HS code pertains to fruit pulp or fruit juice-based beverages. While Parle Agro topped the list, Taj Indian Group secured the fourth position.

"Within just a year of launching our contract-manufactured non-alcoholic beverages such as fruit juices and sparkling drinks with Ryna juices brand rom Gujarat, our pulp-based offerings made from premium fruits became an instant favorite across Europe," said Harpreet Singh, Founder of Taj Indian Group. "We've now built a reliable and efficient export-import supply chain between India and Europe and are actively expanding into Canada and Australia."

Joining the event was Mr. Akash Dilip Solapure, owner of Akash Enterprises and Super Stockist for Pune, who expressed confidence in the brand's potential:

"What Taj Indian Group has achieved in just one year is nothing short of extraordinary. As a partner, I've seen first-hand how consumers are loving the taste and quality of these products," said Mr. Solapure.

In India, the company's products are now available in over 5,000 retail outlets across 12 major cities and five states: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Assam, and West Bengal.

Gautam Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, outlined the company's aggressive domestic growth plans:

"We aim to expand into 15 more states and 30 cities, supported by a diversified catalogue of over 300 SKUs spanning premium Indian spices, snacks, bakery items, and ready-to-eat meals."

To further boost production and support the Make in India initiative, the company is in the final stages of acquiring land in Gujarat for a mini food park project worth ₹50 crore, which will be funded through a mix of private equity and government grants.

Planned over 5-6 acres, the food park will host 7-8 integrated units with the following daily production capacities:

Juices & beverages: 50,000 litres

Spices: 10 metric tons

Snacks & bakery: 5 metric tons

Ready-to-eat meals: 25,000 packs

The initiative is expected to create 500 direct and 800 indirect jobs.

Present at the event were key team members including Aniruddha Chaudhary, Team Lead - Pune and Mehboob Bhatti, Business Growth Partner - Mumbai, both of whom play instrumental roles in the company's regional expansion efforts.

Mr. Pankaj Deshmukh (Deshmukh Distributor ) is the Authorised Super Stockist for Thane, strengthening its presence in Maharashtra.

Taj Indian Group remains a 100% bootstrapped venture with its corporate office in Mumbai. The company is now open to strategic and financial partnerships as it prepares for the next phase of growth.

