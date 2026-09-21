Collaboration focuses on disease awareness, promotion and distribution of Takeda’s dengue vaccine, across India’s private market for pediatric and adult vaccination, ahead of its anticipated availability in the first half of 2027. Collaboration combines Takeda’s global dengue and vaccine expertise with Dr. Reddy’s extensive healthcare network and commercial reach across India.

Hyderabad, Telangana, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, through its Indian subsidiary Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited (together referred to as “Takeda”) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today entered into a distribution agreement under which Dr. Reddy’s will promote and distribute Takeda’s dengue vaccine, QDENGA®, across India’s private market for pediatric and adult vaccination in India. Subject to completion of applicable processes with local authorities, the vaccine is anticipated to become available in the first half of 2027.

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The collaboration follows the approval of QDENGA’s marketing authorization by India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in July 2026 for individuals aged 4-60 years. As India’s first approved dengue vaccine, the approval marks an important milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen dengue prevention and management.

Takeda is committed to supporting the country’s long-term dengue control efforts and enabling broad, equitable access to QDENGA. While inclusion in India’s public immunization program remains an important long-term ambition, private-market availability through Dr. Reddy’s will provide a pathway for eligible individuals to access the vaccine once it becomes available.

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Through the collaboration, Takeda and Dr. Reddy’s will support healthcare-professional engagement, disease awareness, promotion and distribution of QDENGA across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Addressing India’s growing dengue burden

Dengue remains a significant and evolving public-health challenge in India, with reported cases increasing 11-fold over the past two decades.1 According to a nationwide dengue surveillance study conducted by the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, all four dengue virus serotypes (DENV-1 to DENV-4) are co-circulating across multiple regions in India, with 1 in 14, patients being infected with multiple dengue serotypes concurrently.2

With dengue cases occurring year-round across India, dengue prevention and management is an urgent public-health priority.

Dr. Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets, International Business Unit Takeda said, “Takeda is committed to supporting India’s evolving healthcare needs and expanding access to dengue vaccination. We welcome the recent Parliamentary Committee on Health’s recommendation to consider dengue vaccine for the Universal Immunization Program. 3 This reflects the growing recognition of dengue as a significant public health challenge. In parallel, our private-market collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s will help enable timely private-market access for eligible individuals once QDENGA becomes available in India.”

M.V. Ramana, CEO - Global Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said, “As the second-largest vaccine player in India, we believe the introduction of India’s first approved dengue vaccine is an important development for the country’s healthcare landscape. Through our collaboration with Takeda, we look forward to making QDENGA available to eligible individuals and contributing to efforts aimed at addressing the country’s dengue burden.”

Complementary strengths to amplify impact

In preparation for the anticipated availability of the vaccine in India in the first half of 2027, the strategic collaboration brings together Takeda’s and Dr. Reddy’s complementary strengths, established capabilities, and shared commitment to improving patient access in India.

Takeda, head-quartered in Japan, is a global, values-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to improving health and creating a brighter future. With a presence in around 80 countries and more than 245 years of heritage, Takeda has been discovering and delivering innovative treatments across oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, neuroscience and vaccines to improve patient care and expand treatment options. Under this collaboration, Takeda will contribute its global expertise in dengue prevention and vaccine science, as well as deep experience in disease education and medical, regulatory, and brand strategy. Takeda retains the rights to promote and distribute QDENGA in India’s public market. In addition, Takeda retains legal ownership as well as overall medical and brand oversight rights of QDENGA in India. Together, the companies will expand access for people seeking protection against dengue for themselves and their loved ones.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India for over 40 years, Dr. Reddy’s is a leading global pharmaceutical company committed to improving access to affordable and innovative medicines. With a strong presence across 85+ markets worldwide and a proven track record of bringing differentiated therapies to patients, Dr. Reddy’s has established significant capabilities in market development, healthcare engagement, and commercial execution. Dr. Reddy's is the exclusive partner for the promotion and distribution of QDENGA in the private market for pediatric and adult vaccination. As India’s second-largest vaccine player, the company will leverage its vaccine expertise, extensive healthcare professional network across private institutions, vaccinators and physicians, and nationwide distribution infrastructure to support the successful introduction of QDENGA in private markets and expand access to dengue prevention in India.

The collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s forms part of Takeda’s long-term commitment to supporting India’s evolving healthcare needs and broader dengue-prevention efforts. Continued cross-sector collaboration will be important to advancing surveillance, awareness, vector control and community engagement.

Since 2022, Takeda’s dengue vaccine has been approved in 43 countries including India. More than 32 million doses have been distributed worldwide through public and private programs across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam in Asia, as well as in Latin America and Europe, including Brazil’s National Immunization Program and public programs in Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia and Thailand. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the vaccine without pre-vaccination screening for use in high endemic countries. 4 It has been listed in the WHO’s List of Prequalified Vaccines, underscoring its quality and suitability for public vaccination programs to help address the global dengue threat.5

About QDENGA (TAK-003)6

QDENGA (TAK-003) is a live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine, built on a DENV-2 backbone with structural proteins from DENV-1, DENV-3, and DENV-4, enabling broad immune coverage across all four dengue serotypes. The vaccine is administered as a two-dose regimen, given three months apart. TAK-003 is a comprehensively studied dengue vaccine, with more than 60,000 participants in the global clinical program across eight dengue-endemic countries (Brazil, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua, Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka). The seven-year pivotal Phase 3 TIDES (Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study, DEN-301) trial, which was Takeda’s largest interventional clinical study to date, was designed in accordance with WHO guidance for second-generation dengue vaccines. Overall efficacy was seen across all four dengue virus serotypes through seven years, highlighting the durability of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy profile across diverse populations worldwide.

About Dr. Reddy’s

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than 245 years.

For near 30 years, Takeda has been bringing innovative medicines to patients in India, with capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, commercial operations and its Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru. Takeda remains committed to supporting India’s evolving healthcare needs and advancing access to innovative medicines and vaccines. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings-and-security-reports/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

Medical Information This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

References

1. Baruah, Kalpana. (2021). DENGUE IN INDIA: TEMPORAL AND SPATIAL EXPANSION IN LAST TWO DECADES. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352156283_DENGUE_IN_INDIA_TEMPORAL_AND_SPATIAL_EXPANSION_IN_LAST_TWO_DECADES

2. Deshpande G, Tadkalkar N, Narayan J ... Pan- India molecular surveillance of dengue serotypes, 2023-2025. International Journal of Infectious Diseases, 2026; 170. https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(26)00532-1/fulltext

3. Rajya Sabha Secretariat, August 7, 2026. https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2296281®=48&lang=1

4. World Health Organization, WHO position paper on dengue vaccines, May 3, 2024. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/who-wer-9918-203-224

5. World Health Organization, WHO prequalifies new dengue vaccine, May 15, 2024. https://www.who.int/news/item/15-05-2024-who-prequalifies-new-dengue-vaccine

6. Takeda, New Phase 3 Data Show Takeda’s Dengue Vaccine Delivers 7 Years of Sustained Protection Against Infection and Hospitalization, November 3, 2025. https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/newsreleases/2025/dengue-vaccine/

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L-R: Mr. Peter Streibl, Cluster General Manager, Southeast Asia & India, Mr Hiroshi Nawata, Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, Dr. Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets, Takeda, Mr. M. V. Ramana, CEO, Global Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratorie

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