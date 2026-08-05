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Home / Business / 'Takedown Extortionist' exploited AI-modified content to trigger Telegram's app store removal, says CEO Pavel Durov

'Takedown Extortionist' exploited AI-modified content to trigger Telegram's app store removal, says CEO Pavel Durov

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Telegram CEO Pavel Durov accused a "takedown extortionist" of targeting the messaging platform after its brief removal from Apple's App Store, while asserting that the attacker inserted AI-modified illegal content by editing an old message in an active group chat.

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In a lengthy social media post, Durov said Telegram's extensive moderation tools enable it to quickly remove illegal content from public groups, forcing the attacker to resort to a technical workaround.

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"The attacker was a takedown extortionist: someone who demands ransom from group owners in exchange for not targeting their communities. These extortionists use automated accounts to plant illegal content in public groups and then report it directly to Apple, attempting to trigger the removal of legitimate communities whose owners refused to pay them,'' he stressed, adding the app was restored within hours.

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According to Durov, the user inserted AI-modified illegal content by editing an old message in an active group chat, effectively hiding it from other members and preventing them from viewing or reporting it.

"From a practical standpoint, illegal pornographic content in Telegram's public groups is not a systemic problem," he said, stressing Telegram's moderation is "effective."

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Durov said the attackers' reliance on backdated, effectively invisible content and other technical tricks underscores the issue. He highlighted two key lessons for app developers and online communities.

First, he alleged that "takedown extortionists" have found ways to manipulate Apple into overreacting, claiming that Apple removed Telegram from the App Store before contacting the company.

He warned, "This creates a potential systemic risk for every mobile app that hosts user-generated content. If an app used by more than a billion people can be removed from the App Store without prior warning, any app can be."

He added, takedown extortionists are evolving their tactics, putting online communities across social platforms at risk.

"Telegram has extensive experience identifying the tricks used by coordinated reporting gangs and protecting legitimate communities (even when doing so risks our own app being temporarily removed from the App Store). Other platforms may not be equally prepared," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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