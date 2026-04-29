Talent Skillsvarsity Partners with FundEnable to Launch PGDM - IX Venture Studio, Redefining Management Education with Intrapreneurial Skills

Mumbai, India: Talent Skillsvarsity has announced a strategic partnership with FundEnable to launch the PGDM - IX Venture Studio, a first of its kind program designed to build intrapreneurial capabilities among young professionals and future leaders. At a time when organizations are seeking talent that can think, act, and execute like entrepreneurs, the PGDM - IX Venture Studio bridges a critical gap in traditional management education. While most MBA programs focus on theoretical frameworks and functional knowledge, this program integrates real-world venture building, innovation, and execution skills within a corporate context enabling students to operate like entrepreneurs within organizations.

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Intrapreneurial skills, often overlooked in conventional programs, combine the mindset and capabilities required to build and scale businesses such as problem-solving, innovation, ownership, agility, and strategic thinking while functioning within structured corporate environments. This unique blend gives graduates a significant edge in fast-tracking their careers and taking on high-impact roles early on.

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Through the IX Venture Studio model, students will not just learn business they will build and scale real ventures during the program. By the time they graduate, students will have hands-on experience in ideation, prototyping, go-to-market strategy, financial planning, and growth execution ensuring they are far more industry-ready than their peers from generic MBA programs.

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FundEnable brings to the partnership its extensive experience in guiding, mentoring, incubating startups, and enabling capital raising. With a strong track record of working with founders and investors, FundEnable will embed global best practices into the program, offering students direct exposure to startup ecosystems, investor networks, and real-world venture scaling journeys.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ambarish Datta, Founder & CEO, Talent Skillsvarsity, said "The future of management education lies in moving beyond theory to building real capabilities. Through the PGDM - IX Venture Studio, we are creating professionals who don’t just understand business but can build, scale, and innovate within it. Intrapreneurial skills are the missing link in today’s education system, and this program is designed to bridge that gap. With the integration of AI-driven tools, analytics, and decision-making frameworks, students will also learn how to leverage technology to build smarter, faster, and more scalable business solutions. Our partnership with FundEnable ensures that students are exposed to real-world venture building and capital ecosystems from day one." Vikrant Potnis, Founder, FundEnable, said "We have spent years working closely with startups, mentoring founders, helping them refine their ideas, and enabling access to capital. With this collaboration, we are bringing that real-world experience into the classroom. The PGDM - IX Venture Studio is not just a program; it is a platform where students will learn by doing, guided by global best practices in venture creation and scaling. We are excited to shape a new generation of professionals who think like entrepreneurs, even within corporate environments." The PGDM - IX Venture Studio stands apart by offering: • A venture-building curriculum instead of purely academic learning • Hands-on startup creation and execution • Mentorship from industry experts and startup ecosystem leaders • Exposure to funding, incubation, and scaling strategies • A clear pathway to both entrepreneurship and high-growth corporate roles With this partnership, Talent Skillsvarsity and FundEnable aim to transform management education by aligning it closely with the evolving needs of industry where innovation, ownership, and execution matter as much as knowledge.

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About Talent Skillsvarsity: Talent Skillsvarsity, is a Skills and Education based in Mumbai founded by professionals from the BFSI Industry. Talent Skillsvarsity, works with Government, Stock Exchanges, Universities, Regulators, Colleges, Students and the Startup ecosystem in offering outcome-based programs. Founders bring board level expertise across Skills Development, Education, Cutting edge technology and Innovation. Talent Skillsvarsity, trains more than 15K students across multiple states and helps student transit from college to workplace and helps develop a talent supply chain for the Financial Markets Industry. www.talentskillsvarsity.com About FundEnable: FundEnable is a venture-focused platform founded in 2019 to help entrepreneurs successfully raise capital and scale their businesses. It combines the expertise of investment bankers and entrepreneurs to provide structured, practical fundraising support.

Through its ecosystem, FundEnable has supported over 3,000+ entrepreneurs and helped raise $60M+ in startup funding. The platform offers learning programs, tools, templates, and advisory services to make founders “investment-ready.” It actively collaborates with incubators, investors, and institutions to strengthen startup ecosystems globally. www.fundenable.com.

Contact for media queries: Ashok Patel E: Ashok.Patel@talentskillsvarsity.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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