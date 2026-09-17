New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Talent development and expansion of the semiconductor supply chain will be critical to building India's semiconductor ecosystem, with Intel planning to skill 100,000 people by the end of 2026 and Tata Electronics highlighting workforce development as companies expand their capabilities in the country.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Sarah Kemp, Vice President, International Government Affairs, Intel, said the company was launching a new skilling programme focused on the semiconductor industry.

Advertisement

“We're launching a new program on skilling, and we hope to skill 100,000 people by the end of the year, educating them on the semiconductor industry because it's so important to this country and to the world,” Kemp said.

Advertisement

She said developing talent was critical as India seeks to build capabilities in both semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“Skilling is so critical because at the end of the day, it is all about people,” Kemp said, adding that Intel wants people in India to not only consume AI but also become its creators.

Advertisement

Kemp said India was “really well positioned” to develop a semiconductor ecosystem that could serve both the country and the wider Global South, with Intel looking to partner in that growth.

The need to build talent alongside the wider supply chain was also highlighted by Tata Electronics Senior Director of Sales and Business Development, Foundry and OSAT, Dr Bora Baloglu.

He said government support was helping companies establish semiconductor capabilities and that more firms were investing in India as different parts of the supply chain develop.

“Once you have the pieces of supply chain in the country, then it gets easier for everybody to really bring up the semiconductor capability here in India,” Baloglu said.

On the workforce requirement, Baloglu said several major equipment companies were investing in India to build and train talent, adding that government support would help “fast-forward things here in India”.

He said India had the capability to establish the semiconductor industry domestically, while partnerships across the supply chain would help build the industry.

The executives pointed to talent creation and a stronger domestic supply chain as important building blocks for expanding India's semiconductor capabilities, with companies investing in skills and ecosystem development as the sector takes shape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)