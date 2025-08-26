Talentica Software Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation

Validation program optimizes Talentica's Snowflake integrations with emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

Advertisement

PUNE, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentica Software today announced that it has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Select Tier, confirming that the company's Snowflake integrations adhere to the platform's best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

"After delivering 40+ AI solutions to production in the last two years—many powered by Snowflake—we believe this validation from Snowflake underscores our commitment to building not just trusted, scalable, and high-performance data-driven products for our customers on the AI Data Cloud, but also the measurable business outcomes they deliver," said Abhishek Gupta, Principal Data Scientist at Talentica Software.

Advertisement

The Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Program recognizes partners who have completed third-party technical validation, confirming that their Snowflake integrations are optimized for both functionality and performance best practices. Talentica is partnering with Snowflake to drive industry innovation and help businesses embed AI seamlessly into their AI journey. This will ensure their customers achieve measurable impact and sustained growth.

"Talentica's Technology Ready status reflects the company's continued investment in providing robust data solutions for our joint customers," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to witness Talentica's commitment to ensuring a seamless user experience for our joint customers through their expertise in embedding AI and cloud-native capabilities that enable customers to innovate rapidly and stay ahead in their industries."

Advertisement

"Talentica's focus on AI-native product development and Snowflake's powerful Data Cloud create a strong foundation for customer success. Together, we aim to accelerate innovation, transform data into insights, and empower enterprises to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market," said Manjusha Madabushi, CTO & Co-Founder at Talentica Software.

About Talentica Software

Founded in 2003, Talentica Software is an AI-native product engineering company that partners with startups and tech enterprises to solve real-world challenges and accelerate outcomes. Headquartered in Pune, India, our 550+ AI-native engineers have delivered 200+ products, leveraging deep product engineering expertise and an AI-native approach. This commitment ensures that innovation at Talentica isn't a layer added later—it's engineered into every solution, driving our clients' future success.

About Snowflake

Snowflake AI Data Cloud empowers enterprises to bring data and AI together on a single, secure platform. It provides seamless scalability, governance, and access to enterprise and third-party data. With its integrated AI and ML capabilities, organizations can accelerate model development and deployment. This enables businesses to drive innovation, achieve smarter insights, and unlock new growth opportunities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197933/4476159/Talentica_Software_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)