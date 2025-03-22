TalentNomics India Announces 9th Global Leadership Conference: "Restoring the Equiverse - From Vision to Action"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 22: TalentNomics India, a leading non-profit dedicated to fostering a gender-equitable Universe - Equiverse, is set to host the 9th Global Leadership Conference, titled "Restoring the Equiverse - From Vision to Action", on March 27, 2025, at Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Bringing together 200+ global and regional leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, and social change-makers, the conference will foster high-impact discussions on practical strategies to restore gender balance across workplaces, economies, and society. With an inspiring lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and research presentations, the event is designed to drive real change--moving beyond dialogue to actionable solutions.

Keynote Speakers & Distinguished Guests

The conference will feature inspirational keynote addresses from esteemed global leaders:

* Her Excellency May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka - The Urgency of Restoring the Equiverse: Bridging Gaps, Empowering Futures

* Neelam Dhawan, Non-Executive Director, ICICI Bank Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and others - The Path Forward: Visionary Leadership for Restoring the Equiverse

* Kanta Singh, Deputy Representative, UN Women India - Valedictory Session: A Collective Commitment to Equity

Conference Highlights & Key Panels

The conference will delve into some of the most pressing issues surrounding gender equity, focusing on real-world challenges and solutions. The four dynamic panel discussions and sessions include:

1. Reimagining Workplaces - Building Gender-Responsive Employment Practices

How organizations can redesign work environments to ensure equity, inclusion, and diverse leadership representation.

2. Financial Empowerment - Bridging the Gender Wealth Gap

Exploring systemic barriers, wage gaps, and financial inclusion strategies to support women's economic independence.

3. Allies to Advocates - Transforming the Narrative Around Gender Roles

Engaging men, media, and policymakers in the gender equity movement to drive long-term cultural shifts.

4. Policy Interventions - What's Next for a Gender-Equal Future?

A roundtable discussion that will involve all participants to get inputs on policies and frameworks needed to accelerate systemic change at national and organizational levels.

There will be an interesting Q&A session, Walking the Talk - Fostering an Equiverse between Kishore Ajwani, Managing Editor, News18 India, and Lavang Khare, Strategic Communications Advisor. This conversation will explore how men and media leaders can champion gender equity at work, at home, and in public discourse--moving beyond narratives to real change.

The event will also include the much-anticipated launch of the "4W's Report: Bridging the Gender Gap in Work, Wealth, Welfare & Well-being," based on primary and secondary research. The report provides critical insights and specific country based policy recommendations to address persistent inequalities in three South Asian Countries, using Thailand as an anchor country.

Agenda Overview

09:00 AM - 09:15 AM | Opening Remarks by Ipsita Kathuria and Paul Linnarz

09:15 AM - 09:50 AM | Keynote Address 1 - Her Excellency May-Elin Stener

09:50 AM - 10:50 AM | Panel 1: Reimagining Workplaces - Gender-Responsive Employment Practices

11:10 AM - 11:40 AM | Walking the Talk: Fostering an Equiverse

11:40 AM - 12:40 PM | Panel 2: Financial Empowerment - Bridging the Gender Wealth Gap

12:40 PM - 01:00 PM | SEWA Sister's Journey in Bridging the Wealth Gap

01:00 PM - 01:20 PM | 4W's Report Launch

02:20 PM - 02:50 PM | Keynote Address 2 - Neelam Dhawan

02:50 PM - 04:00 PM | Panel 3: Allies to Advocates - Transforming the Narrative Around Gender Roles

04:00 PM - 05:00 PM | Roundtable: Policy Interventions for a Gender-Equal Future

05:30 PM - 05:50 PM | Valedictory Session - Kanta Singh

TalentNomics India is a non-profit organization. By equipping women with the tools to lead and advocate for systemic change, TalentNomics aims to create an Equiverse--a world where gender equity is the norm. The organisation works to bridge gaps, build networks, and drive sustainable change through conferences, research initiatives, and leadership programs.

For more details and media registration, visit: www.india.talentnomics.org/annualconference2025

