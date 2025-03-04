TalentSprint announces a series of Advanced Job-readiness Bootcamps that prepares tech graduates stay ahead of the curve

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: TalentSprint, a global leader in deeptech education powered by AI, has announced three transformative bootcamps: Java Full Stack Developer, AI-Powered Software Developer, and AI ML. Designed to meet the industry's growing demand for skilled tech professionals, these bootcamps equip graduates with industry-relevant skills to excel in today's rapidly evolving tech landscape. With 15 years of experience in empowering over 30,000 professionals, TalentSprint has consistently delivered high-impact learning experiences, helping participants secure salaries that are 30% higher than the industry median, with top earners landing packages as high as Rs44 LPA.

India's IT sector is set for a 20% job growth by 2025, driven by the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), expected to surpass 2,500 in the next few years. This surge is fueling demand for AI-ML, full-stack, and software development talent. However, a widening skill gap leaves many graduates struggling to meet industry expectations. Recruiters now seek job-ready professionals with deployable skills, not just degrees.

TalentSprint's intensive bootcamps bridge this skills gap by providing industry-focussed training, real-world project experience, and corporate skill-building to ensure learners are job-ready. By focusing on various in-demand technologies, job-winning portfolio development, and numerous placement opportunities through regular job fairs and placement drives backed by a strong network of 700+ recruiters, these bootcamps empower participants to gain a competitive edge and confidently step into high-growth tech roles.

Anurag Bansal, CEO & MD, TalentSprint, said, "At TalentSprint, we understand that the tech landscape is evolving faster than ever. Our bootcamps are designed not only to help learners keep pace with these changes but to lead them. By offering specialized, industry-relevant programs, we aim to equip our learners with the skills necessary to build successful careers at the world's top companies. With our 15 years of experience, strong industry partnerships, and a deep understanding of the demands of the tech sector, we are committed to delivering real-world immersive learning experiences that set our learners apart in the job market".

TalentSprint offers three specialized bootcamps tailored to learners' goals, equipping them with in-demand tech skills:

* The Java Full Stack Developer Bootcamp provides comprehensive training in building high-performance applications using Java and related technologies. Learners gain expertise in programming foundations, OOP principles, databases, web development, and frameworks like Angular.

* The AI-Powered Software Developer Bootcamp focuses on advanced software development, integrating Generative AI and key concepts like computational thinking, web fundamentals, mobile app development, and data structures & algorithms (DSA) to build a strong technical foundation.

* The AI ML Bootcamp trains learners to build cutting-edge AI applications through immersive, hands-on learning. It covers core AI concepts and practical applications, preparing participants for securing jobs in the fast-growing AI industry.

With an industry-focused curriculum, hands-on training, and a strong network of 700+ recruitment partners, TalentSprint bootcamps deliver transformative job outcomes. Learners benefit from expert mentorship, monthly placement opportunities, and dedicated placement support, ensuring they are job-ready for the evolving tech landscape.

About TalentSprint

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group and a global deeptech education company powered by AI that brings transformational bootcamps and innovative learning programs to modern-day professionals who aspire to future-proof themselves with deep expertise. TalentSprint partners with top-tier academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes. Its AI-powered platform ipearl.ai, seamlessly blends world-class academic rigor with industry-leading practitioner experience. The company's learner engagement rates and high customer delight scores make it a leading player in the industry. For more information, visit talentsprint.com.

