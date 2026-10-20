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Home / Business / Taman Safari Indonesia Brings Wildlife, Entertainment and Family Experiences

Taman Safari Indonesia Brings Wildlife, Entertainment and Family Experiences

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ANI
Updated At : 03:29 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 20: Taman Safari Indonesia Group continues to bring together wildlife, entertainment, culture, and family experiences through its diverse tourism destinations across Indonesia.

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From immersive safari adventures to marine attractions, cultural performances, and interactive entertainment, the Group offers visitors a variety of experiences that combine recreation, education, and discovery.

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In Bali, Taman Safari Bali features wildlife encounters, the Safari Journey, and the spectacular Bali Agung Show, celebrating the island's rich cultural heritage. Nearby, Marine Safari Bali offers immersive marine experiences, including Varuna, an underwater-themed theatrical dining show combining storytelling, technology, and live entertainment.

In West Java, Taman Safari Bogor invites visitors to explore wildlife through its signature drive-through safari experience. In East Java, Taman Safari Prigen combines wildlife encounters with the beauty of its mountainous surroundings, offering families opportunities to connect with nature and learn about wildlife.

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For visitors seeking an indoor adventure, Jakarta Aquarium & Safari brings aquatic life and wildlife closer through interactive exhibits and themed experiences. The Group's portfolio also includes Solo Safari, Enchanting Valley, and Beach Safari Batang, alongside hospitality facilities that complement visitors' travel experiences.

"Through our diverse destinations, we aim to create memorable experiences that bring people closer to wildlife, nature, and culture. By combining recreation, education, and entertainment, we want every visit to be both enjoyable and meaningful, while inspiring a greater appreciation for biodiversity and conservation," said Finky Santika, Head of Media, Community & Activation, Taman Safari Indonesia.

Moving forward, Taman Safari Indonesia Group will continue to enhance its destinations and develop engaging experiences for families, nature enthusiasts, and travelers. Through this approach, the Group aims to contribute to Indonesia's tourism growth while fostering a deeper connection between people and the natural world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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