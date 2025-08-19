Tamannaah Bhatia Felicitates Gospel Music Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle for His Outstanding Contribution to Gospel Music

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 19: Gospel music holds a special place in Christianity, offering a deep sense of hope, faith, and spiritual inspiration. Unlike mainstream Bollywood music, which is largely shaped by the demands of a particular character, situation, or narrative, gospel music resonates deeply with truth and the spirit of Christ. Its messages are often personal, reflecting a sense of divine connection and worship. In contrast to modern music trends where the mood or vibe often takes precedence, gospel music continues to focus on meaningful lyrics that uplift and connect believers to their faith.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the genre, celebrated actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently felicitated Gospel Music Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle for his outstanding work in the field of gospel music. Dr. Kamle, a renowned composer, lyricist, scenarist, and director, is known for his deep commitment to creating soulful and spiritually enriching music. Through his music ministry, Glorify Christ, Dr. Kamle has reached Christian communities around the globe, inspiring both youth and elders alike with his compositions that are as meaningful as they are melodious.

His collaborations with legendary playback singers such as S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Bela Shende and others have been widely praised. His artistic contributions extend beyond audio, with musical theme songs for popular actresses like Tridha Choudhury in Aradhana, Nyra Banerjee in Jaijaikar, and Akshita Mudgal in Irada Nek Hai, all of which have garnered overwhelming appreciation from audiences.

Dr. Kamle's recent debut as a singer alongside his daughter, Adwita Kamle, for his composition "Yeshua" marks a milestone in his career. Reflecting on this moment, Dr. Kamle shared his thoughts on singing for Christ, saying, "Making gospel music gives me fulfillment that cannot be described in words. Like composing and writing, singing brings me joy. To worship the living God, I would love to sing more often, but I believe it is not about my wishes but according to the Lord's plan and timing."

Founded in 2016, Dr. Kamle's Glorify Christ music ministry, under the banner of A.K. International Tourism, has produced over 100 gospel songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, English, and even Hebrew. A unique aspect of this ministry is its outreach through gospel music, which is integrated with the Holy Land Tours that A.K. International Tourism organizes across Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. As a non-profit venture, Glorify Christ continues to bring the word of God to life through the universal language of music.

Tamannaah Bhatia's gesture of honoring Dr. Kamle is a testament to the invaluable role that gospel music plays in bridging hearts and elevating spirits through divine expression.

