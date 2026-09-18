Tamannaah Fine Jewellery Opens a New Chapter in Luxury with Taj Khazana expanding across 10 cities

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, founded by actor and entrepreneur Tamannaah Bhatia, is embarking on an unconventional retail journey with Khazana, Taj’s curated luxury retail destination, marking the brand’s retail debut through a collaboration that will span 10 cities across India.

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Beginning with New Delhi, the association will extend to key destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, among other cities. The collaboration brings together two distinct approaches to luxury - Khazana’s carefully curated, hospitality-led retail experience and Tamannaah Fine Jewellery’s contemporary and unconventional approach to fine jewellery.

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For Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, the collaboration represents more than a retail expansion. It is a continuation of the brand’s intent to take fine jewellery beyond conventional occasions and familiar ways of wearing it. Built around the philosophy of “Beyond the Occasion,” the brand creates modern, versatile pieces designed to move seamlessly through everyday life, while retaining the refinement and craftsmanship of fine jewellery.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Founder, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, said:

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“Jewellery has always been a deeply personal part of my life, and with Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, I wanted to create pieces that feel relevant to the way we live today — refined, versatile and designed to move with you. Our collaboration with Khazana is an exciting step for us as we take an unconventional retail route and bring the brand to new cities and audiences. It feels like the beginning of an uncharted path, and I’m excited to see where it takes us.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief in looking beyond the expected. Just as Tamannaah Fine Jewellery takes an unconventional approach to jewellery through distinctive design, versatility and a contemporary interpretation of fine jewellery, its choice of Khazana as a retail partner marks an unconventional retail route for the brand.

At Khazana, the collaboration strengthens the fine jewellery offering with a collection selected for the discerning Taj guest - bringing together distinctive design, strong craftsmanship, individuality and a sensibility that feels relevant to the contemporary luxury traveller.

Mr. Faisal Momen, Vice President – Khazana, said:

“Khazana has always endeavoured to present the finest of Indian craftsmanship in a manner that is both relevant and everlasting. The association with Tamanna Fine Jewellery brings together a shared respect for design, quality and craftsmanship, and we hope it will offer our guests at Taj Mahal, New Delhi an experience that is distinctive and memorable.”

Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia - Area Director - Operations and General Manager - Taj Mahal, New Delhi:

“Unveiled at Khazana at the iconic Taj Mahal, New Delhi, the launch of Tamannaah Bhatia Fine Jewellery celebrates the coming together of exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary design. As the exclusive retail home for Tamannaah Fine Jewellery collections, Khazana is proud to present inspired fine jewellery for both everyday elegance and special occasions, redefining luxury through creativity, relevance and timeless sophistication.”

The 10-city rollout will allow Tamannaah Fine Jewellery to engage with audiences across diverse markets while maintaining the spirit of discovery at the heart of the collaboration. Beginning in New Delhi and moving across destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the association is designed to create a consistent yet evolving retail experience across Khazana stores.

At its heart, Khazana × Tamanna Fine Jewellers is a meeting of two brands willing to take an uncharted path — one redefining luxury retail through curation and experience, the other challenging conventional perceptions of how fine jewellery can be designed, styled and lived in.

Website: https://int.tamannaah.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamannaahfinejewellery/

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