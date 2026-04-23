Tamara Leisure Experiences puts responsible hospitality and community at its core

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New Delhi [India], April 23: Tamara Leisure Experiences has, since inception, embedded Responsible Hospitality into its core, guided by a clear vision of people, planet, and profit thriving in tandem. Across its portfolio of nine properties, from luxury resorts in Coorg and Kodaikanal to upscale O by Tamara hotels in Coimbatore and Trivandrum, mid-scale Lilac hotels, and its flagship wellness offering Amal Tamara, a NABH-accredited Ayurveda hospital, this philosophy translates into an elevated form of eco-conscious hospitality where design, service, and setting come together to deliver immersive, low-impact luxury. The flagship property, The Tamara Coorg, holds the Global Sustainable Tourism Council certification, underscoring its alignment with global sustainability standards, with a clear roadmap to extend this benchmark across all Tamara properties.

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Samir MC, CEO, Tamara Leisure Experiences, said, "Our nine property portfolio is aligned to GSTC principles. And I want to be honest about what that distinction means, because the certification is the outcome, but the real value is in the discipline the journey instills across your entire organisation. This is not a badge. It is a framework to make your circular systems auditable, measurable, and accountable. Our goal is to make that the portfolio standard, not a novelty at one property."

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"Earth Day serves as a timely reminder of shared responsibility towards the planet, and at Tamara Leisure Experiences, this is reflected through on-ground actions across its properties, from farm to table experiences and community clean-up drives to sustainability-led engagements. These efforts extend into Earth Week (22-28 April) through nature-led activities, conscious dining, and community participation, where sustainability is not an add-on but the experience itself. At Tamara, responsible hospitality is foundational, shaping every stage from design and conceptualization to operations and guest experience. For us, sustainability is not a seasonal campaign, but a part of our daily operating philosophy."

Here's how this philosophy comes to life across key pillars:

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Sustainability in Design

Each Tamara property is planned with the local environment in mind, designed to retain and work with its natural surroundings, allowing the ecosystem to shape how the space is built and experienced. For example, At The Tamara Coorg, sustainability is a design decision guided by a clear ethos, build less to preserve more. Set across 28 acres of largely untouched landscape, the resort was developed with minimal ecological disruption, felling just 17 trees and consciously scaling down from 60 to 56 cottages to protect even more. Elevated on stilts, each structure sits lightly on the land, allowing the forest to remain undisturbed, where trees are not cleared but seamlessly woven into the architecture and experience.

Rooted in Community care, designed for continuity

At Tamara, sustainability extends to the people who shape the experience, expressed through local immersion, farm to table practices, and menus rooted in regional flavours and wellness, from Kodava cuisine in Coorg to place-led dining across properties. This continues at Verandah, the in-house boutique, where locally inspired crafts, natural wellness products, and plantation-grown spices offer a tangible extension of the region's heritage.

Guided by community and circular thinking, nearly half the workforce is locally hired and close to 40% of procurement is regional, strengthening livelihoods while keeping operations rooted. This comes through most tangibly in the organic minibar, where every product is local, organic, and traceable, and in the kitchen, where menus are shaped by what is locally and seasonally available, ensuring procurement drives the plate. Ongoing support for education and local institutions reinforces a long-term commitment to community development.

Zero Waste Living

Across Tamara properties, 15-40 tonnes of waste is reimagined as a resource through a closed loop system where nothing is discarded and everything is repurposed. 100% food waste is recycled in house through low impact processes like Bio Manthan, plastic is replaced with glass bottles, stainless steel dispensers and refillable amenities, while circular practices extend to repurposed linen, reused bottles, kitchen gardens, greenhouses and seed saving, with food waste reduced to 0.54 kg per head. With zero significant chemical spills in FY 2024-25, this carries into the guest experience, with leaf coasters, bamboo alternatives, towel reuse, alternate linen changes, and sapling takeaways ensuring the philosophy is both visible and lived.

Mindful use of every resource

Resource conservation is deliberate and deeply local. Natural waterfalls and stream water are left untouched to preserve community sources. While rainwater harvesting systems and tap aerators reduce consumption, LED lighting, heat pumps, lithium battery buggies, key tag controls, EV infrastructure, solar panels and emission management ensure energy optimisation. Behind the scenes, efficiency is engineered into every system, smart laundry and advanced STP and ETP plants enable reuse, while continuous monitoring of water, energy, and carbon, along with thoughtful material reuse, keeps operations tightly optimised and low impact.

Quiet design and conscious tech

Throughout properties, impact is reduced through thoughtful restraint. The absence of DJ music and harsh lighting limits noise and light pollution, while low lux pathways, timers, and sensors minimize ecological disturbance. A seamless tech enabled journey with digital check ins, e-bills, and paperless feedback reduces waste, supported by in-house water systems over plastic. From horn free EV buggies to reusable linen elements and locally rooted touches, every detail is intentional and quietly conscious

At Tamara, responsible hospitality shapes how we think, design, and operate across the portfolio. It brings sourcing, consumption, and recovery into careful alignment, ensuring that sustainability is quietly built into everyday operations

About Tamara Leisure Experiences

Established in 2005, Tamara Leisure Experiences (TLE) stands as a paragon of "Responsible and Memorable Hospitality." The organization harmonizes Profit, People, and Planet through its signature 'touch-the-earth-lightly' architectural philosophy, ensuring each destination honours its natural surroundings while fostering deep community empowerment. What began as a transformative vision at the flagship Tamara Coorg, a sanctuary set within a sprawling organic coffee plantation, has flourished into a distinguished portfolio making it a multi-brand hospitality group exceeding 1,000 keys.

TLE's curated portfolio offers a spectrum of travel experiences that includes Tamara Eco Resorts providing immersive luxury nature retreats; O by Tamara delivering refined excellence for the discerning business and leisure travellers; Lilac Hotels offers thoughtful, high-value urban stays; and Amal Tamara offers holistic, clinical-grade Ayurvedic wellness. Pioneering responsible tourism in India, TLE is among one of the few hospitality groups to hold the prestigious Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification, reflecting a profound commitment to environmental stewardship and authentic cultural storytelling. Currently in a phase of strategic expansion across Indian and international markets, Tamara Leisure Experiences remains dedicated to proving that responsible business and high-end hospitality are essential for the future of global travel.

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