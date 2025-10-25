Tamara Leisure Experiences Welcomes Ms. Shalini Warrier as Independent Director

Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Shalini Warrier as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. With over three decades of leadership in the banking and finance sector, Shalini brings a wealth of experience in financial management, digital transformation, and strategic governance. She currently serves as the Co-Promoter and Chief Executive Officer of Gosree Finance Limited (GFL), a rapidly growing non-banking financial company (NBFC) based in Kochi, Kerala.

After a distinguished 35-year career in banking, Shalini embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with Gosree Finance Limited in June 2025, focusing on building a customer-centric, digitally driven financial institution supporting micro and small enterprises.

Prior to this, Shalini served as Executive Director on the Board of Federal Bank from January 2020 to May 2025, where she led the bank’s Retail Banking business, overseeing its extensive branch network and digital banking initiatives. Her contributions to Federal Bank’s FinTech collaborations and customer-focused innovations positioned the institution as a frontrunner in digital transformation within the Indian banking sector. She also served as a Nominee Director on the Board of Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company, an associate company of Federal Bank.

Earlier in her career, she was associated with Standard Chartered Bank, where she held several leadership roles across India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, gaining deep expertise across multiple banking disciplines.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Shalini secured first rank at the All-India Level in 1989. She is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Widely recognized as a thought leader in the financial industry, she has represented Indian banking at several global fintech and technology forums.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. S. D. Shibulal, Chairman – Tamara Leisure Experiences, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Shalini Warrier to our Board. Her extensive experience in finance, digital innovation, and governance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Tamara’s vision for responsible growth and operational excellence” Shalini’s appointment further enhances the strategic depth of the Board at Tamara Leisure Experiences, reinforcing the company’s commitment to integrating robust financial stewardship and sustainability-led governance as it continues to expand its portfolio across hospitality and allied sectors.

About Tamara Leisure Experiences: Tamara Leisure Experiences is an award-winning hospitality group founded on the philosophy of People, Planet, and Profit, Thriving Together. Every resort, hotel, and wellness centre under its portfolio is designed to demonstrate that exceptional hospitality can coexist in harmony with nature and community. Guided by a commitment to sustainability, every aspect, from design and construction to daily operations and community partnerships, reflects conscious, responsible choices. Through its diverse brands, Tamara Leisure Experiences continues to redefine responsible and memorable hospitality, offering guests enriching experiences that blend comfort, care, adventure, and wellbeing.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)