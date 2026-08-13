Tamil Nadu Govt says it has secured Rs 1.02 lakh crore investment through 104 MoUs at Investment Conclave

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday said it had secured investment commitments worth Rs 1,02,514 crore through 104 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026", with the projects expected to generate more than 1.21 lakh direct and indirect jobs across the state.

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The conclave, held in Chennai, marked a major push by the state government to strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a global manufacturing and technology hub.

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The data centre sector accounted for the largest share of the committed investments at Rs 26,417 crore, followed by the automobile sector at Rs 17,073 crore and renewable energy at Rs 15,787 crore.

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Among the major agreements was an MoU with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) covering investments in electronics, data centres and shipyards.

The state government also highlighted its focus on decentralising industrial growth, with more than Rs 40,700 crore of the total investment earmarked for projects outside the state's four core districts.

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Of the 106 projects announced, 54 are located in developing regions, with around 61,480 jobs expected to be generated in districts including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Krishnagiri.

Kanchipuram emerged as the district attracting the highest investment, with Rs 31,004 crore committed across 20 projects.

The conclave also saw significant foreign participation, with FDI commitments of Rs 22,268 crore across 30 projects from 16 countries. Australia, Germany and Japan were among the leading foreign investors.

The state said around 21 per cent of the projected employment, or more than 25,000 positions, would be high-value jobs in sectors including electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and deeptech.

Meanwhile, 13 projects involving a combined investment of Rs 7,152 crore were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the conclave.

The state government also distributed job offer letters to new employees during the event.(ANI)

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