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Home / Business / Tamil Nadu Industries Minister pitches manufacturing, tech capabilities to high-level delegation from Kazakhstan 

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister pitches manufacturing, tech capabilities to high-level delegation from Kazakhstan 

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce S. Keerthana, on Tuesday, welcomed a high-level business delegation from Kazakhstan and pitched Tamil Nadu as a preferred investment destination during a bilateral interaction held on the sidelines of the India–Kazakhstan Business Forum in Chennai.

The visiting delegation was led by Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration, Aidar Abildabekov, and included senior representatives from the regions of Aqmola, Atyrau, Mangystau, and Turkestan, as well as the Deputy Mayor of Shymkent. Around 65 Kazakh companies representing diverse sectors participated in the forum, exploring mutual trade and industrial linkages.

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Presenting Tamil Nadu's credentials during the meeting, Keerthana outlined the state's manufacturing base, workforce, infrastructure, technological footprint, and operating environment. Both sides reviewed prospects across sectors such as automobiles and auto components, IT and digital technologies, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing, logistics, and tourism.

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"Tamil Nadu and Kazakhstan have complementary strengths and there is considerable scope to build a stronger economic partnership," Keerthana said.

"I was pleased to showcase Tamil Nadu’s industrial capabilities and investment opportunities to the Kazakh delegation and invite businesses from Kazakhstan to explore our State as a preferred destination for investment and partnerships," she added.

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The Kazakh delegation’s visit also provided an opportunity to explore closer institutional and regional partnerships. H.E. Y.K. Sailas Thangal, Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, also addressed the Forum. The Ambassador has played an important role in facilitating greater economic and business engagement between the two.

"We see Kazakhstan as an important gateway to Central Asia, while Tamil Nadu offers a strong hub of Indian exports," the Minister said.

"By bringing our businesses closer, we can create new opportunities in trade, investment, technology and tourism and build partnerships that deliver mutual benefit," she added.

Senior state officials, including Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Industries) S. Vijayakumar, Special Secretary K. Vivekanandan, and Guidance Executive Director Pallavi Verma, attended the bilateral discussions.

"Tamil Nadu is committed to deepening its engagement with Kazakhstan and converting this growing interest into concrete investments, business partnerships and lasting economic linkages," Keerthana stated.

"We look forward to welcoming more Kazakh companies to Tamil Nadu and taking this relationship to the next level," she affirmed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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