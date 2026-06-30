New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): South Korean electronics major Samsung played a key role in building a strong electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, helping strengthen industrial capabilities and raise manufacturing standards in the region, according to a company statement.

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The company said that when it set up its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur in 2007, the region was emerging as an industrial hub. Over the years, Samsung's expansion has been accompanied by the growth of a robust network of suppliers, logistics providers and manufacturing partners, creating significant opportunities for local businesses.

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Today, "Sriperumbudur belt is home to a thriving ecosystem of component manufacturers and service partners, many of whom have steadily enhanced their capabilities to meet global benchmarks in quality, efficiency and innovation," the release said.

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One such example is United Industries Plastic Private Ltd, which has grown from a modest operation with two manufacturing units to a six-unit enterprise across Chennai, including a facility dedicated to supporting Samsung's requirements.

"Samsung treats us as partners rather than suppliers. Over the last 13 years, there has been significant knowledge transfer, from manufacturing practices to organisational systems. It has helped us evolve into a stronger company," said Keerthi Mahalingam, Director, United Industries Plastic Private Ltd.

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He further added Samsung's stringent quality systems, ESG practices and structured workplace standards have encouraged suppliers to upgrade their own operations and adopt global best practices.

"The entire belt has developed over the years. Many companies have grown alongside Samsung," Mahalingam said.

A similar transformation is visible at Vignesh Polymers India Private Ltd, which has been operating in Sriperumbudur since 2007 and has been associated with Samsung for nearly 15 years.

Selvakumar, Plant Head at Vignesh Polymers, said Samsung's structured and forward-looking manufacturing approach has been a key strength of the partnership.

"With Samsung, planning is very systematic--from purchase schedules to delivery timelines. This helps us plan our own operations better and invest with confidence," he said.

He added that the collaboration has helped suppliers strengthen capabilities across planning, procurement, quality and R&D, while also aligning with global manufacturing standards as Samsung expands its product portfolio. (ANI)

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