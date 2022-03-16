TaMo to invest Rs15,000 cr in EV segment in 5 years

PTI

New Delhi: Tata Motors is planning to invest Rs 15,000 crore in the EV segment in the next five years, a top company official has said. The company, which is a leader in the newly emerging EV segment with offerings such as Nexon, is also planning to develop around 10 more new offerings in the segment, President for Passenger Vehicles Business of Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra said. PTI

NEW DELHI

Toyota drives in new Glanza starting at Rs6.39 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday launched the all-new version of its premium hatchback Glanza in the country with a price starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) up to Rs9.19 lakh. It comes with an 1197cc petrol engine mated with manual and automatic transmissions. PTI

NEW DELHI

Paytm shares further decline nearly 13%

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of Paytm, further tanked nearly 13% on Tuesday. The stock tumbled 12.28% to settle at Rs 592.40 on the BSE. During the day, it skidded 13.37% to Rs 585 — the lowest since its listing in November last year. On the NSE, it plunged 12.71% to settle at Rs 589.PTI

New Delhi

Gold, silver tumble tracking global trends

Gold price tumbled Rs 668 to Rs 51,727 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday following a decline in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. Silver also tanked Rs 1,390 to Rs 67,997 per kg from Rs 69,387 per kg in the previous trade.