Taneira Celebrates the Beauty of Self-Admiration This Festive Season With Solah Shringaar

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Taneira, from the House of Tata, has launched its festive campaign and collection, Solah Shringaar, celebrating the moments of self-admiration that make getting ready for a celebration special. The campaign captures the quiet moments when a woman catches a glimpse of herself in the mirror, adjusts her pallu, fixes her bindi or sets her hair just right before stepping out.

Advertisement

The campaign film follows five women across cultures and generations as they navigate the festive rush, finding a moment to pause and admire themselves before stepping out. As their journeys converge at a gathering, they notice an older woman making a final adjustment before looking at herself in the mirror. A shared smile connects them, reinforcing the idea that the pleasure of dressing up and appreciating oneself transcends age and generations.

Advertisement

Extending this philosophy into the collection, Solah Shringaar brings together rich textiles, intricate motifs, distinctive borders and contemporary design across organza, tussar, tissue and other festive favourites. Rooted in India's textile heritage, the collection celebrates the freedom to make tradition personal, whether through a different drape, a treasured piece of jewellery or a final touch that makes the look one's own.

Much like shringaar itself, a Taneira saree is not intended to define the woman wearing it, but to complement and enhance her natural beauty. Whether styled with treasured heirloom jewellery, a contemporary drape or her own personal touches, each saree becomes an extension of her individuality. The saree adds to her beauty, but it is she who makes the saree, and every shringaar, complete.

Advertisement

At the heart of the campaign is Taneira's festive thought, Aap se hi poora, har shringaar. It reflects a simple yet meaningful belief: shringaar is not about becoming someone else, but about feeling a little more like yourself. While traditions, styles and adornments may differ, it is the woman who brings them to life. Her individuality, her choices and the way she sees herself are what make every shringaar complete.

Speaking about the campaign, Somprabh Singh, CSMO, Taneira, Titan Company Limited, said, “The saree is a beautiful common thread across India. Women across regions, generations and life stages drape it, bringing alive their individuality and personal sense of style. That diversity is what we wanted to celebrate with Solah Shringaar, a collection that brings together different expressions of festive dressing, with the woman always at the centre. After all, it is she who brings every saree, every look and every shringaar to life. Hence the thought, ‘Aap se hi poora, har shringaar.’”

Conceptualised by Famous Innovations and produced by Pap Films, Solah Shringaar brings a timeless Indian idea into the present, celebrating the many ways women express themselves through the saree.

The Solah Shringaar collection is now available at Taneira stores pan-India.

There are many ways to adorn yourself. But Solah Shringaar begins with you.

CAMPAIGN FILM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ly-PyBZxic

https://www.instagram.com/p/DeO_A-zu_LN/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)