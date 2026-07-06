Tanita India Showcases Upcoming AI-Powered Health Innovation at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement

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New Delhi [India], July 6: Tanita India participated in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit Joint Statement held in New Delhi on July 2, 2026, showcasing its upcoming AI-powered health innovation and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening healthcare technology collaboration between India and Japan.

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The Summit brought together policymakers, business leaders, healthcare professionals, innovators, and industry stakeholders from both countries to foster dialogue, encourage partnerships, and explore opportunities across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and investment. As part of the event, Tanita India presented its vision for the future of intelligent health monitoring, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can complement precision health measurement to enable more personalized and data-driven wellness solutions.

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At the exhibition, Tanita India engaged with corporate leaders and policymakers providing an exclusive preview of its upcoming AI-powered solution. Designed to build on Tanita's globally trusted body composition analysis technology, the solution aims to deliver intelligent health insights that support preventive healthcare and informed decision-making for both individuals and healthcare professionals.

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Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kosuke Kiryu, Managing Director, Tanita India, said:

"It was an incredible opportunity to have the AI Healthcare Project by TANITA picked up by both the Indian and Japanese governments, and to speak directly with Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi.

Prime Minister Modi showed great interest in our plan and asked several insightful questions. Moving forward, I am determined to promote and integrate this AI-driven healthcare project throughout India as an officially recognized initiative by both governments."

The event provided Tanita India with an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions with industry experts and potential partners while highlighting the role of AI in shaping the next generation of preventive healthcare.

With over a century of expertise in precision health measurement, Tanita continues to pioneer innovations in body composition analysis and health monitoring. Tanita India's participation at the India-Japan Summit reflects its ongoing commitment to bringing world-class Japanese healthcare technology to India while supporting the evolving healthcare ecosystem through innovation and collaboration.

Tanita India remains dedicated to empowering individuals, healthcare professionals, fitness experts, and organizations with advanced health monitoring solutions and looks forward to officially unveiling its AI-powered innovation in the coming months.

About Tanita India

Tanita India is the Indian subsidiary of Tanita Corporation, Japan, a global leader in precision health monitoring and body composition analysis. With over 100 years of expertise, Tanita develops scientifically validated health measurement solutions trusted by healthcare professionals, hospitals, fitness centres, research institutions, and consumers worldwide. Through continuous innovation, Tanita helps people better understand their health and make informed lifestyle decisions.

Media Contact

Marketing Team

Tanita India

Website: www.tanita.in

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