Tanla Announces Fourth Quarter and FY25 Results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and FY25.

Key Metrics: Fourth Quarter (January - March 2025)

- Revenue was at Rs 1,024 Cr; QoQ growth was at 2.4%

- Gross profit was at Rs 259 Cr, gross margin was at 25.3%

- EBITDA was at Rs 163 Cr; EBITDA margin was at 16.0%

- Profit after tax was at Rs 117 Cr, profit after tax margin was at 11.5%

- Earnings per share at Rs 8.74

- Free cash flow of Rs 172 Cr and cash balance at Rs 1,009 Cr

Key Metrics: Twelve Months (April - March 2025)

- Revenue was at Rs 4,028 Cr; YoY growth was at 2.5%

- Gross profit was at Rs 1,051 Cr, gross margin was at 26.1%

- EBITDA was at Rs 691 Cr; EBITDA margin was at 17.2%

- Profit after tax was at Rs 507 Cr, profit after tax margin was at 12.6%

- Earnings per share at Rs 37.76

- Free cash flow of Rs514 Cr, 101% of PAT

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our strategic investment in OTT is delivering results. We have signed two international contracts to deploy our MaaP platform. With over Rs5 Bn in free cash flow this year, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation."

Significant events during the quarter:

-Partnered with two overseas telcos for the first international deployment of MaaP Platform for RCS

- In line with our 30% dividend payout policy, the Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs6 per share

- Won the 15th Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Telecom for our CPaaS solutions

- Featured on the Roll of Honor Disclosures at CFO 100 Winning Edge

- Received the Commendation Award for Corporate Governance from the Indian Chamber of Commerce

- Recognized among the Best Organizations for Women by ET Edge

Read our Shareholder Report here.

Earnings Conference Call

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on April 25, 2025, at 4.00 PM IST.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

Director- Investor relations

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

