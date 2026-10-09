Tanumanasa - Building Sovereign, Multilingual AI for Bharat

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], October 9: Tanumanasa Research Pvt. Ltd. is a proudly Indian company building intelligent technologies for Bharat’s future. Born in Bharat and built for Bharat, the company believes AI should be able to understand the country’s languages, cultures, industries and aspirations. The name, Tanu (body, form) and Manasa (mind), reflects the commitment to build intelligent AI solutions and make cutting-edge technology accessible to all.

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Tanumanasa is backed for GPU under the Government of India’s IndiaAI Mission. The company’s ambition is to build AI products that reach across the nation and establish Tanumanasa as a leading force in Bharat’s AI ecosystem. It aims to contribute to Bharat’s journey toward becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence by developing technology that is rooted in local understanding and capable of global impact. The company is built around Bharatiya languages, Bharatiya use case. Bharatiya technology & science.

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Antariksha.ai is Tanumanasa’s flagship sovereign AI, backed by Startup Odisha, which is an initiative of Government of Odisha (MSME Department), with a vision to build AI rooted in Bharat’s languages, needs and ground realities. Built in the practical 7B–32B parameter range: a capable open base, continued pre-training on Indian-language corpora, supervised fine-tuning, and preference alignment. Its vision is to build trillion-parameter foundational language model from Odisha- natively supporting 22+ Bharatiya languages including tribal and low-resource languages, and grounded in Indian Knowledge Systems. It is designed for Indian-language applications, research, education, public-sector applications, multilingual interfaces and domain-specific AI system. Built on IndiaAI Mission GPU infrastructure and aligned with Digital India and the Odisha AI Policy 2025, Antariksha.ai is designed so that the weights, the data, and the reasoning stay within Indian jurisdiction.

Antariksha.ai is coming soon, the next chapter of sovereign AI begins — with a wide range of capabilities including chat for conversational AI and everyday questions, Indian languages for understanding, generating and translating content across languages, and knowledge for instant access to IKS, history, scriptures and more. It also offers developer tools such as APIs and SDKs, along with multimodal intelligence for working with text, images, audio and other formats. Antariksha.ai provides research capabilities focused on open and responsible AI, as well as research intelligence to read, reason over and synthesize papers, patents and datasets at scale.

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Founded by Abinash Das, a native of Kendujhar, Odisha, Tanumanasa represents a powerful narrative of innovation emerging from a tribal and mining region. “While many LLMs are being developed in India, Tanumanasa’s approach is different — we are building AI from the grassroots up, rooted in Bharat’s real-world needs, languages and communities. Our growth reflects the untapped potential of districts like Kendujhar to contribute to global technology ecosystems.”, said Abinash.

Tanumanasa has been incubated and supported by premier innovation ecosystems, including:

- Startup Odisha

- IndiaAI Mission

- EmTek Centre of Excellence (STPI Bhubaneswar)

- AIC Nalanda Technology Foundation

These collaborations have played a crucial role in shaping the company’s research capabilities, infrastructure access, and go-to-market readiness.

Founder’s Message:

“At Tanumanasa, our vision is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to make technology and innovation more accessible to all. Our goal is to build intelligent solutions rooted in human understanding and responsible innovation. We want to prove that Bharat is capable enough to develop AI from grassroot levels, not just from tier-1 cities or IITs. We want to take homegrown innovation from a tribal region like Kendujhar, across Bharat, and to the global stage. As we grow, we remain committed to developing technology that is inclusive and future-ready. This is not just a company’s achievement; it is a milestone for Odisha. We envision building a globally competitive AI ecosystem rooted in our land, our languages, and our cultural intelligence. We are building intelligence, grounded in Bharat”, said Abinash.

Contact Details:

Email Id: connect@tanumanasa.com Website: tanumanasa.com

LinkedIn: Tanumanasa X: @tanumanasa_

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