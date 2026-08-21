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New Delhi [India], August 21: Parents often find themselves exhausted, frustrated, and overwhelmed when faced with repeated meltdowns, defiance, or emotional outbursts from their children. In her insightful new book, I'm Done with This Kid!: Defeated by Your Child's Behavior? Here's What They're Really Trying to Tell You, acclaimed Counseling Psychologist and Art Therapist Tanya Chopra offers a compassionate and transformative perspective on parenting that makes the parenting journey easier by helping adults understand how a child's developing brain shapes their emotions, behaviours, and reactions.

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Drawing from over two decades of experience working with children, parents, and educators, Tanya Chopra invites readers to see challenging behaviors not as problems to be fixed, but as messages waiting to be understood. Through relatable examples, practical insights, and deep emotional wisdom, the book helps parents recognize what their children may be silently expressing through their actions. This understanding naturally transforms reactions into compassionate responses, strengthening the parent-child bond and fostering the emotional safety that is especially vital during the early years of ages 3-6.

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Born and educated in the Russian Federation, Tanya Chopra brings a unique blend of cultural sensitivity, trauma-informed care, and emotional intelligence to her work. As a MAC (Metaphorical Associative Cards) Facilitator, Counseling Psychologist, and Art Therapist, she has dedicated her career to helping families navigate emotional challenges with empathy and awareness.

At the heart of her work lies a powerful belief:

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"Behavior is communication--and every child's struggle carries a silent wish to be understood."

I'm Done with This Kid! is part of Tanya Chopra's inspiring When Little Hearts Roar series, which encourages parents to pause, reflect, and reconnect--not only with their children but also with their own inner child and authentic parenting voice.

Rather than offering quick fixes or rigid parenting formulas, the book provides a gentle invitation to explore the emotional needs hidden beneath difficult behaviors. It empowers parents to build stronger relationships, foster emotional resilience, and create a home environment rooted in connection rather than conflict.

Speaking about her mission, Tanya Chopra shares a vision that extends beyond parenting advice:

"Through her work, she helps you see beyond the noise of everyday life--guiding you to meet your truest self, where freedom and joy naturally unfold."

Whether you're a parent struggling with daily behavioral challenges, an educator seeking deeper insight into child development, or a caregiver hoping to strengthen emotional connections, I'm Done with This Kid! offers a thoughtful and practical roadmap toward understanding, healing, and growth.

About the Author

Tanya Chopra is a Counseling Psychologist, Art Therapist, and MAC (Metaphorical Associative Cards) Facilitator with over 20 years of experience supporting children, parents, and educators across diverse emotional and developmental needs. Her work combines psychology, creativity, and emotional awareness to help individuals better understand themselves and their relationships. Through her writing and therapeutic practice, she continues to advocate for compassionate, conscious parenting and emotional well-being.

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Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/0gV15v3C

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