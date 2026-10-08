Tarakesh: Taking Rajasthan’s Royal Jewellery Heritage Across India and the World

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: After crafting fine jewellery for royal families in Udaipur and Jaipur and earning widespread trust for its authentic silver craftsmanship, Tarakesh is expanding its presence across India and international markets, bringing its heritage silver creations to a wider audience. Rooted in Udaipur, a city celebrated for its palaces and artistic traditions, the brand combines craftsmanship with designs that carry cultural and personal meaning.

Advertisement

With a jewellery legacy dating back to 1992, Tarakesh specialises in 925 sterling silver jewellery inspired by Indian heritage and devotion. Its collections include pendants, bracelets, rings and malas, alongside intricately crafted idols, brooches and silver pens.

Advertisement

Heritage craftsmanship forms the foundation of the brand’s identity. Its creations bring together sculptural forms, fine detailing and traditional symbolism. From a deity’s expression to the contours of a sacred motif, attention to detail gives each design its character.

Tarakesh’s devotional collections feature Shiva, Hanuman, Krishna, Ganesha, Maa Kali, Ayyappa and Lord Murugan, among others. Designed for people who value both faith and artistry, these pieces bring spiritual significance into everyday jewellery and meaningful gifts.

Advertisement

Through its Udaipur store and online platform, Tarakesh is taking this approach to customers throughout India and overseas. Its expansion reflects an ambition to make heritage silver craftsmanship accessible to people across geographical boundaries.

For Indians living abroad, the collections offer a reminder of home, faith and family traditions. For international customers discovering Indian jewellery, they introduce the cultural stories and artistic details behind these creations.

Silver purity, craftsmanship and customer trust remain central to Tarakesh’s vision. Clear information about materials, dimensions and product details helps customers understand and appreciate their purchases.

As the brand enters its next chapter, Tarakesh aims to build lasting relationships through jewellery that people can wear, treasure and pass on. From Rajasthan’s royal heritage to a growing global audience, its focus remains on preserving Indian artistry through thoughtfully crafted silver creations.

Shop At- www.tarakesh.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)