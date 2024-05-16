Tariffs absurdly low, hike must: Airtel MD

New Delhi, May 15
Tariffs in the Indian telecom industry are at an “absurdly low level” compared to other parts of the world, Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal said on Wednesday as he strongly advocated “tariff repair” to lift return ratios.
Return ratios need to improve
Our pricing and tariffs are at an absurdly low level relative to any other part of the world. So, tariff repair is needed for return ratios to improve. —Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel MD
Quizzed about the company's take on mobile tariffs and monetisation of 5G services, Vittal, during the Q4 earnings call of Airtel, said the industry requires substantial tariff repair and that ARPU (average revenue per user), when it climbs to the right levels at Rs 300 would still remain “one of the lowest in the world”.
“So, there is a substantial repair to be had in the industry...how that happens, I can't guess, but we will see how it plays out,” Vittal said. He declined to comment on milestones for tariff hikes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk