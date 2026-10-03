DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Tariffs, export controls increasingly being used for strategic purposes: PK Mishra

Tariffs, export controls increasingly being used for strategic purposes: PK Mishra

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:47 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Tariffs, export controls, and other trade restrictions are increasingly being deployed for strategic purposes rather than only conventional commercial objectives, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra said on Saturday, warning that economic policy and geopolitical considerations are becoming more closely intertwined.

Delivering a keynote address at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Mishra said the changing nature of trade policy was adding to uncertainty for economies and policymakers.

Advertisement

“In the case of trade policy, tariffs, export controls, and other restrictions are increasingly being used not only for conventional commercial objectives, but also for strategic purposes,” Mishra said.

Advertisement

“The result is a world in which economic policy and geographical considerations are becoming more closely intertwined,” he added.

Mishra said the challenge for policymakers was not whether globalisation had ended, but how countries could retain the benefits of openness while reducing their exposure to concentrated and unpredictable shocks.

Advertisement

“The question before policymakers is therefore not whether globalisation has ended. It has not. The question is how we preserve the gains from openness while making economies less vulnerable to concentrated and unpredictable shocks,” he said.

He also pointed to developments in artificial intelligence as another source of uncertainty for the global economy.

“The recent developments in artificial intelligence are bringing about a new form of uncertainty. All this together creates a situation of great uncertainty,” Mishra said.

Speaking to the media after his address, Mishra said building resilience also carried an economic cost and policymakers needed to consider how much of that cost should be borne.

“I was speaking about resilience and that it cost also. It has a cost but how much cost we should pay,” he said.

Mishra said India had managed to navigate recent global disruptions while maintaining economic growth and macroeconomic stability.

“How India able to cope with all this and has been successfully faced pandemic, other crisis. So India has also maintained a high level of growth, maintained macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said.

Asked about the GDP growth number for the next quarter, Mishra declined to make a forecast.

“I cannot, I am not an astrologer to predict. So you will see when it is announced,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts