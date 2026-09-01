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Home / Business / TaskUs Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with NAB Beneficiaries Through an Inclusive Rakhi-Making Celebration in Mohali

TaskUs Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with NAB Beneficiaries Through an Inclusive Rakhi-Making Celebration in Mohali

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ANI
Updated At : 03:37 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 1: Reinforcing its commitment to fostering an inclusive culture and creating meaningful opportunities for community engagement, TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a global leader in outsourced digital services, brought the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to life through a special DIY Rakhi Making Competition and Hi-Tea at its Oorja site in Mohali. The celebration brought 34 NAB beneficiaries together with TaskUs teammates for an afternoon that combined creativity, collaboration and meaningful community engagement.

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Commenting on the initiative, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead, TaskUs India, said, "At TaskUs, we believe that meaningful celebrations are those that bring people together and create a genuine sense of belonging. Our Raksha Bandhan celebration with the NAB beneficiaries was a wonderful opportunity for our teammates to connect with the children through creativity, collaboration and shared festive experiences. The joy and enthusiasm they brought to the rakhi-making activity was a reminder that inclusion is built through everyday interactions that enable everyone to participate, contribute and feel valued. As a people-first organization, we remain committed to creating opportunities that strengthen our connection with the communities around us while fostering a culture rooted in empathy, inclusion and togetherness."

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The event commenced with a warm leadership welcome and guest meet-and-greet, setting the tone for an afternoon centred on connection and participation. The highlight of the celebration was the one-on-one pairing of NAB beneficiaries with TaskUs employee volunteers, who worked together to create handcrafted rakhis using tactile and colourful craft materials. Beyond the creative activity, the session provided an opportunity for the participants to interact, collaborate and share the festive spirit. The initiative reflected the belief that inclusive celebrations are most meaningful when they create spaces for people to connect, participate and experience a sense of belonging.

The collaborative spirit continued through the rakhi-making competition, with participants bringing their individual creativity to the activity while working closely with their partners. Following an engaging hour of crafting, the celebration concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, with Deepanshu from NAB and Priyanka from TaskUs being recognised as the winners. The afternoon concluded with a festive Hi-Tea, giving the children, employees and guests an opportunity to connect over conversations, treats and laughter.

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Through initiatives such as these, TaskUs continues to create opportunities for its employees to engage meaningfully with the community while fostering a culture rooted in inclusion, empathy and togetherness. The Raksha Bandhan celebration at Oorja reflected how shared experiences can create meaningful connections and make festive moments more inclusive for everyone.

About TaskUs:

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) delivers outsourced digital services that power the companies shaping the future. By combining specialized human talent and intelligent technology, we solve complex operational challenges for global category leaders within AI, autonomous vehicles (AV), robotics, social media, financial services, healthcare, and beyond. We enable our clients to elevate their customer experience, protect their platforms, and grow their brands. For more information, visit www.taskus.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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