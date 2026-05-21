TaskUs Honored at Times Business Awards for Driving the Future of AI-Powered Customer Experience

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New Delhi [India], May 21: TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services that power the companies shaping the future, has been honored at the prestigious Times Business Awards held in New Delhi. The company received the award for 'Powering AI-Led CX Evolution and Innovation', recognizing its contribution to advancing customer experience through technology-led innovation and AI-enabled operations.

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Organized by The Times Group, the awards celebrate organizations that are redefining business excellence through innovation, leadership and impact across industries. The recognition highlights TaskUs' continued focus on helping global brands navigate rapidly evolving customer expectations through intelligent, agile and scalable digital solutions.

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As businesses increasingly embrace AI to drive efficiency and transformation, customer experience has emerged as a key differentiator. TaskUs has remained focused on combining advanced technologies with human expertise to deliver high-value support across trust and safety, digital customer experience and AI operations. The company's approach reflects a broader industry shift towards AI-enabled service models that prioritize both innovation and responsible execution.

The recognition also reinforces India's growing role in the future of AI-powered business services. With a strong talent ecosystem and expanding digital capabilities across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, India continues to emerge as a strategic hub for next-generation customer experience and operational excellence.

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Commenting on the recognition, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead, TaskUs India said, "This recognition reflects the momentum of an industry that is rapidly evolving through AI and innovation. At TaskUs, we believe the future of customer experience and complex business operations will be shaped by organizations that can successfully combine technology with human insight and empathy. As businesses adapt to changing customer expectations and increasing digital complexity, our focus remains on building agile, intelligent and people-centric solutions that create meaningful impact for clients across the world. We remain committed to driving innovation responsibly while continuing to invest in talent, capability and growth across India."

This recognition marks another milestone in TaskUs' journey of enabling digitally driven transformation for global enterprises. India is the second largest operations base for TaskUs with more than 15,000 teammates across 6 cities. As the company continues to expand its presence and capabilities in India, it remains focused on delivering innovative customer experience solutions while fostering a culture built on agility, inclusion and long-term growth.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) delivers outsourced digital services that power the companies shaping the future. By combining specialized human talent and intelligent technology, we solve complex operational challenges for global category leaders within AI, autonomous vehicles (AV), robotics, social media, financial services, healthcare, and beyond. We enable our clients to elevate their customer experience, protect their platforms, and grow their brands.

For more information, visit www.taskus.com.

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