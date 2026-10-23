BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Newly launched in India, premium German energy drink 28 BLACK showcased its range at India Food Forum (IFF) 2026 in Mumbai. Strong interest from retailers, distributors, and industry leaders signalled demand for premium, lifestyle-driven beverages.

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At the forum, Daniel Geuther, CEO of Yinbev Beverages India Pvt. Ltd., 28 BLACK’s exclusive importer in India, joined the panel “Winning the Next Million Consumers: Bharat’s Food Growth Story.” The key message: Bharat is many markets, not one. Winning beyond the metros requires regional relevance at scale.

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Better-for-you choices are moving into the mainstream. Consumers increasingly seek functional benefits, quality ingredients, and lifestyle. Daniel Geuther, CEO of 28 BLACK, said: “India’s food and beverage market is changing fast, but one rule endures: taste wins. Consumers want healthier choices, functional benefits, and premium experiences, but they return only to products they enjoy.”

Bharat is emerging as India’s next frontier of consumption, innovation, and value creation. Brands that think locally, innovate around consumers, and move with changing lifestyles can win the next million customers. In smaller cities, digitally connected consumers are discovering premium products through social media and e-commerce, while new occasions, from on-the-go refreshment to at-home indulgence, are driving demand for functional beverages.

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