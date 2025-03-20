Tata AIA Delivers Benchmark-Beating Fund Performance Across Its ULIP Offerings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: Tata AIA Life Insurance continues to set benchmarks in fund performance through its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs). The company's funds have outperformed market benchmarks. This offers policyholders an ideal combination of long-term growth and life insurance protection.

Performance of Tata AIA Funds:

*Data as of February 28, 2025. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Fund Benchmark: Multi Cap Fund, India Consumption Fund, Top 200 Fund: S&P BSE 200.

Inception Dates: Top 200 Fund: 12 Jan 2009, Multi Cap Fund: 05 Oct 2015, India Consumption Fund: 05 Oct 2015.

Tata AIA has established its prowess in investment-linked plans, demonstrating consistent benchmark beating fund performance. 99.93% of the company's funds AUM is rated 4 or 5 star (on 5-year basis) by Morningstar, the globally renowned Rating Agency. This is much higher than industry average of less than 30% of funds AUM being rated 4 or 5 star.

Performance of TATA AIA's NFO's as of 28 Feb 2025:

Tata AIA's offerings provide policyholders with access to high-growth equity opportunities, backed by robust life and health insurance benefits. The funds focus on high-performing stocks, offering a balance of risk and return across all market caps.

Harshad Patil, EVP & CIO of Tata AIA, said," In line with Tata AIA Life's investment objective, we strive to deliver superior, consistent, and risk-adjusted long-term returns. Based on an established research process, we follow a bottom-up approach to stock picking. By doing so, we have been able to deliver outstanding fund performance across our portfolio."

With a steadfast focus on policyholder benefits, Tata AIA Life Insurance continues to lead by delivering consistent, benchmark-beating returns and redefining life insurance through its integrated ULIP offerings.

As of 28th February 2025, Tata AIA has grown its Assets Under Management (AUM) significantly to INR 114,905 Crores, translating to 19.70% YoY growth. This has been possible due to robust Individual New Business Premium income and exceptional investment performance.

How Tata AIA NFOs have performed during the market Volatility:

How investments made in Tata AIA fund during the Market volatilities have resulted in superior investment returns:

Therefore, it is advisable to average down one's portfolio and take benefit of the attractive valuation available whenever there are market volatilities.

