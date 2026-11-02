Tata AIA Life Insurance Conducts Nationwide Fire Safety Awareness Campaign, Engages Over 40,000 Participants

Community-focused initiative under Tata Group Fire Preparedness & Prevention Week 2026 reached 466 locations across India, promoting fire safety awareness, preparedness and emergency response.

Mumbai, 02 November 2026: Tata AIA Life Insurance reinforced its commitment to community well-being and workplace safety through a nationwide fire safety awareness and emergency preparedness campaign conducted as part of the Fire Preparedness & Prevention Week 2026. Held under the theme "Prevent. Prepare. Respond.", the initiative reached 40,210 participants across 466 locations nationwide, bringing together employees, students, educational institutions, housing societies, business partners, and local communities.

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The campaign was designed to raise awareness about fire prevention, safe evacuation practices and emergency response, while encouraging individuals and communities to adopt simple yet effective safety measures that can help protect lives and property during emergencies.

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A key highlight of the initiative was its extensive community outreach. While 13,862 Tata AIA Life Insurance employees participated in the campaign, an additional 26,348 people from outside the organisation engaged through activities conducted across schools, colleges, housing societies, offices, coaching centres, factories, vendor locations and community institutions in multiple cities and towns across India.

Venky Iyer, MD & CEO, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said:

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"Safety is a shared responsibility, and building a culture of preparedness begins with awareness and action. Through the Tata Group Fire Preparedness & Prevention Week, we seek to strengthen fire safety awareness among our employees while extending these learnings to the broader community. The enthusiastic participation from schools, residential communities, business partners and local institutions demonstrates the collective commitment to creating safer environments. At Tata AIA, we believe that informed and prepared communities are better equipped to respond effectively during emergencies and help protect lives."

As part of the campaign, Tata AIA Life Insurance conducted a range of awareness and engagement activities, including fire safety sessions, evacuation drills, demonstrations on the use of firefighting equipment, emergency preparedness workshops, quizzes and interactive learning programmes. These activities were aimed at equipping participants with practical knowledge and confidence to respond appropriately in emergency situations.

The initiative was implemented across several cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune, among others. Outreach activities were conducted in educational institutions, as well as housing societies, business partner locations, coaching centres, offices, and community centres, enabling the message of fire safety and preparedness to reach diverse sections of society.

Through this nationwide initiative, Tata AIA Life Insurance underscored the importance of collective responsibility in building safer communities. By extending fire safety awareness beyond the workplace and into educational institutions and neighbourhoods, the company continues to support efforts that promote preparedness, resilience, and responsible action in the face of emergencies.

Disclaimers:

• Individual Death Claim Settlement Ratio is 99.45% for FY 2025- 26 as per the latest annual audited figures

• 98,01,699 families protected till 31st May 2026.

• 500+ Branches - Presence across major cities in India

• As on 31st March 2026, the company has a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹145,589 Crore

• BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS/FRAUDULENT OFFERS IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

• Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (IRDAI Regn. No.110) CIN: U66010MH2000PLC128403. Registered & Corporate Office: 14th Floor, Tower A, Peninsula Business Park, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013. Trade logo displayed above belongs to Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. and is used by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. under a license. For any information including cancellation, claims and complaints, please contact our Insurance Advisor / Intermediary or visit Tata AIA Life’s nearest branch office or call 1-860-266-9966 (local charges apply) or write to us at customercare@tataaia.com. Visit us at: www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.

In 2024-25, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $180 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $328 billion as on March 31, 2025.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

For more information, please contact:

• Niladri Bhattacharya - Vice President, Head - Corporate Communications and social media (Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com) +91 9830230283

• Sailee Nayak – Senior Account Director

(Sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com) +91 9930167115

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