Tata AIA Param Raksha Life Pro+ emerges as a preferred choice among NRIs for long-term financial protection and growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's renowned life insurers, is witnessing growing adoption of Param Raksha Life Pro+ among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). The comprehensive life and wealth solution addresses the unique protection and investment needs of NRIs living abroad. It provides financial security for families in India while offering potential wealth growth opportunities. Param Raksha Life Pro+ combines life coverage with market-linked returns. This dual benefit structure helps NRIs secure their family's future in India while building long-term wealth across borders.

Key Highlights of Param Raksha Life Pro+ for NRIs

- Market-Linked Wealth Creation: It provides market-linked returns through a Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP). This helps NRIs participate in India's economic growth while managing investment risks

- Flexible Policy Structure: It offers various premium payment terms, an entry age from 18 to 65 years, and coverage for up to 100 years, suiting NRIs at different life stages

- Wellness Benefits: The plan is integrated with the Tata AIA Health Buddy which helps in complimentary Doctor teleconsultations, Accidental disability cover & critical care support

- Zero LTCG & Multiple other benefits: No long-term capital gain tax meaning maximise overall returns

Param Raksha Life Pro+, a well-designed life insurance plan, ensures comprehensive financial protection for NRI families. It ensures that the policyholder's family in India is protected. The plan includes a substantial life cover benefit. This cover provides a crucial lump sum payment. This is paid if the policyholder passes away during the policy term.

This payout enables families to immediately compensate for the loss of earnings. It helps them continue their existing lifestyle in India without disruption. The amount can be used to clear pending financial obligations or home loans. This essential coverage safeguards the family's financial future over the long term. This is a particularly valuable investment for NRI who may be the primary earning members working outside India.

Beyond the life coverage, the plan provides protection against accidental disability as well. A lump sum payment is made in case of total and permanent disability. This financial assistance supports expenses related to extended medical care. It can also offset rehabilitation costs or compensate for lost earning capacity. For NRIs navigating healthcare systems across borders, this coverage can be invaluable.

The Terminal Illness benefit stands out as a unique offering. A percentage of the death benefit is released in advance. This happens when a covered terminal illness is medically confirmed. This advance payout delivers vital financial resources during challenging times and eases the burden of mounting medical expenses for families. The support helps precisely when families need it most.

NRI customers benefit from considerable payment flexibility under Param Raksha Life Pro+. They can choose from multiple limited premium payment options. The minimum payment duration can be as brief as five years. This adaptability ensures premium schedules match individual income flows and overseas earning cycles.

Life coverage under the plan extends to a maturity age of 100 years. Individuals aged 18 to 65 are eligible to enrol. This broad eligibility range welcomes diverse customers. The plan caters to young professionals beginning their international careers as well as seasoned NRIs securing their family's financial protection in India.

The investment component of the plan is linked to market performance. Premiums paid towards the investment portion are allocated to professionally managed funds of Tata AIA. This offers NRI policyholders the opportunity to build wealth over time while participating in India's growth story. Depending on the fund's selection and market performance, the ULIP plan may help generate potential returns and help meet future financial goals like retirement planning or funding a child's education in India.

The premiums paid towards this policy may qualify for tax deductions. These benefits are available under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The final payouts received by the family are also exempt from tax, subject to the applicable conditions. NRI customers can consult a tax advisor on the latest benefit rules and implications for their specific country of residence.

The plan also includes several other benefits. These add-ons can enhance the coverage further. These include:

- Accidental Disability Protection: Receive comprehensive disability cover, with 2x benefits for accidents occurring in public transport

- Accidental Death Protection: Provides enhanced accidental death cover with 2x payout for public transport accidents

- Terminal Illness Benefit: Receive an advance payout of 10% of the sum assured upon diagnosis of a terminal illness (with term booster)

All these benefits together make Param Raksha Life Pro+ a comprehensive offering for the NRI community. It provides protection in the event of an unforeseen incident. It also offers wealth generation potential aligned with India's markets. The added wellness incentives encourage customers to maintain good health. The flexibility accommodates the unique needs of Indians living and working abroad.

Param Raksha Life Pro + is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN: 110N183V01).

In this policy, the investment risk in investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder The linked insurance product do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policy holder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in linked insurance products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 31,484 crore for FY25, up 23% from FY24. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 8,511 crore.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets -wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR (3), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR (4), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.

AIA meets the long-term savings, and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For further inquiries or media details, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Niladri Bhattacharya

Contact: niladri.bhattacharya@tataaia.com

