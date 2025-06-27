Tata Altroz 2025 takes bold leap forward in hatchback segment

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The updated Altroz 2025 takes a confident leap ahead of its rivals -- including the Hyundai i20, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and even compact crossovers like the Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

While the Hyundai i20 has long been praised for its tech-loaded cabin and premium appeal, the new Altroz now matches, if not exceeds, those expectations with its 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, segment-first voice-activated sunroof, and flush door handles -- a design feature rarely seen in this class.

Compared to the Tata Punch, the Altroz offers a more spacious cabin, better rear seat comfort, and a smoother drive, especially on highways and hilly terrains where its manual transmission shows remarkable refinement.

Even against strong players like the Swift, Tiago, and Aura, the Altroz stands tall with its unique diesel and twin-cylinder CNG options -- a flexibility no other premium hatchback currently offers.

Tata's Curvv might aim for futuristic design and tech, but the Altroz brings that future into the present -- blending practicality, comfort, and innovation in a compact, urban-ready package.

Whether it's the diesel or CNG variant, the Altroz delivers a smooth and quiet driving experience. Gear shifts are easy and silent, and even when driving uphill or on bumpy roads, the manual transmission performs without any jerks -- something that sets it apart in its class. It's a compact car with the power and confidence to handle all kinds of roads, including hills.

The rear now features a connected LED tail lamp setup with a sleek light bar running across the boot -- giving it a sporty and futuristic vibe. A redesigned rear bumper not only looks smarter but also helps with better aerodynamics. Flowing character lines add to the car's premium look.

At the front, the Altroz facelift comes with a new signature Tata grille and sleeker twin LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, inspired by other Tata models like the Nexon and Harrier.

Flush-fitting door handles on both the front and rear doors offer a cleaner, high-end appearance -- a rare feature in this segment. New diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels complete the stylish update.

Inside, the cabin has been upgraded with a fresh, upmarket design. Seats now offer 8 per cent more thigh support, especially enhancing rear seat comfort. A new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo adds a classy touch.

The highlight is the 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster that shows navigation, vehicle info, and blind-spot monitoring. The infotainment screen, also 10.25 inches, supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is fast and responsive -- a new standard in this price range.

The Altroz now features ambient lighting, a touch-based automatic climate control panel, and rear AC vents. A segment-first voice-activated sunroof, available from the Pure and Creative trims, adds more light and air to the cabin.

Rear passengers benefit from fast-charging USB-C ports, more space, and a nearly flat floor for extra comfort during long drives.

Boot space remains generous, with 345 litres in petrol and diesel models. Even in the CNG variant, Tata's unique twin-cylinder layout allows for 210 litres of boot space -- more than most rivals.

With a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift combines bold styling, premium features, and multiple powertrain options -- petrol, diesel, and CNG. It's the only car in its segment to offer both diesel and twin-cylinder CNG choices, making it a strong contender in the premium hatchback market. (ANI)

