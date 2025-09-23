DT
Tata Altroz bags 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all powertrains

Becomes India's only 5-star rated car powered by CNG
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:36 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Photo: X@TataMotors_Cars
Tata Motors has announced that Altroz has achieved the prestigious 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP (B–NCAP). With a score of 29.65/32 in adult occupant protection and 44.9/49 in child occupant protection, Altroz is now officially India’s safest hatchback.

It was also the first hatchback to secure a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2020. Notably, it is the only premium hatchback in India to offer petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Mohan Savarkar said, “The Altroz has always been a pioneer in the premium hatchback segment. It has redefined benchmarks by being the only car in its segment to achieve the coveted 5-star rating by Bharat-NCAP. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to deliver cars that our customers can depend on with confidence.”

