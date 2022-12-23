Tata Comm to acquire US company for Rs 486 crore

New Delhi: Tata Communications will acquire New York-based end-to-end live video production company The Switch Enterprises in an all-cash deal for Rs 486 crore, the company said on Thursday. With both companies coming together, Tata Communications will support The Switch customers with global reach to over 190 countries and territories. PTI
IOC selects Jio network for its petrol pumps
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has selected Reliance Jio’s managed network services to connect a fifth of its petrol pump network. Jio will connect 7,200 IOC sites with SD-WAN managed service solution, zero-touch provisioning and 24x7 real-time monitoring, the firm said on Thursday. PTI
JK Cement enters paint biz, buys into Acro Paints
JK Cement on Thursday entered the paints business by acquiring 60% stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints in a Rs 153- crore deal. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, JK Paints and Coatings Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement with Acro Paints Ltd and its shareholders to acquire a 60% controlling stake in the company. PTI
Aloke Singh to head Air India’s low-cost business
Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh will be the chief of Air India’s low-cost airline business from January 1, next year, according to an internal communication. The low-cost carrier business will comprise AirAsia India and Air India Express.
