Tata Communications expands subsea cable infrastructure linking India and Singapore

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Tata Communications is expanding its Tata Global Network (TGN) capabilities by integrating a new subsea cable system between Mumbai and Singapore, according to a company press release.

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The global communications technology provider is also investing as a consortium member in a separate subsea cable system connecting Chennai to Singapore, which has an expected Ready for Service (RFS) timeline of Q4 2029.

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The strategic investments in subsea cable infrastructure involve the acquisition of significant fiber capacity. The company aims to strengthen its connectivity solutions between Mumbai and Chennai, which are emerging AI hubs in India, and Singapore, a leading cloud and AI ecosystem in Asia.

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According to the company, the India-Singapore subsea route serves as a high-capacity, low-latency pathway that underpins enterprise, cloud, and hyperscaler traffic between India, Southeast Asia, and global markets. The capacity expansion on the TGN network is intended to address growing bandwidth and AI-driven data demands for enterprises across Asia and globally, while supporting the data centre ecosystem with scalable connectivity.

"As global demand for digital and AI-driven services continues to accelerate, these investments reinforce our commitment to building future-ready digital infrastructure at scale," said Genius Wong, Executive Vice President - Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services, and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications.

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"By combining subsea capacity enhancement with both short term and long-term strategic investments, we are strengthening the reliability, scalability and performance of connectivity solutions for our customers across one of the world's busiest digital corridors," Wong added.

The executive added that these enhancements align with the long-term strategy of the company to expand its global subsea network footprint, provide business outcome solutions to customers, and reinforce the position of India as a digital hub.

The new cable systems connect directly with the India terrestrial fiber network of Tata Communications, allowing onward connectivity to other parts of the country and to more than 100 data centres nationwide.

When combined with the global TGN subsea network, the infrastructure enhances the capabilities of the company's full suite of IZO connectivity solutions, including IZO DC Dynamic Connectivity and IZO Multi-cloud connectivity solutions.

These systems provide self-healing and self-provisioning capabilities across data centres and cloud ecosystems, enabling customers to activate capacities on demand.

The company operates a wholly-owned subsea fiber network spanning more than 500,000 kilometers of subsea optical fiber and 200,000 kilometers of terrestrial fiber. The network expansion follows the 2025 integration of the TGN IA2 submarine cable, which improved network latency and reliability through seamless interconnection with the TGN IA system. (ANI)

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