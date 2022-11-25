 Tata Consumer to acquire Bisleri for Rs 7,000 cr: Report : The Tribune India

Tata Consumer to acquire Bisleri for Rs 7,000 cr: Report

Tata Consumer to acquire Bisleri for Rs 7,000 cr: Report


New Delhi, November 24

Ramesh Chauhan is divesting Bisleri International to Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for an estimated Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, according to a media report.

Deal dynamics

  • The current management will continue for two years as part of the deal
  • Bisleri is said to have had several suitors at different times, including Reliance Retail, Nestle and Danone

The current management will continue for two years as part of the deal. Chauhan, 82, has been in indifferent health in recent times and says he doesn’t have a successor to take Bisleri to the next level of expansion. Daughter Jayanti isn’t too keen on the business, Chauhan said.

The Tata Group “will nurture and take care of it even better,” although selling Bisleri was still a “painful” decision, Chauhan said.

Bisleri is said to have had several suitors at different times, including Reliance Retail, Nestle and Danone. Talks with Tatas have been going on for two years and he made up his mind after meeting Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekaran and TCPL CEO Sunil D’Souza a few months ago. “I like them. They are good guys,” he said. — IANS

