Tata Copper+ Powers Vizag Marathon 2025 as Official Hydration Partner

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Tata Copper+, has been announced as the Official Hydration Partner for the Vizag Marathon 2025, scheduled on 30th November 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With the association, the brand strengthens its presence within India’s running ecosystem, while supporting one of modern India’s fastest growing community.

Advertisement

Speaking about the association, Partha Biswas, President & Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “As India’s running culture continues to grow, we see a clear opportunity to support communities that are choosing an active lifestyle, discipline and wellbeing and TATA Copper+’s association with The Vizag Marathon reflects just that.” The brand has also introduced ‘Tata Copper+ Khud Se Aage’, a digital platform that celebrates incredible runner stories of power, grit and comeback that truly reflects the Indian spirit of resilience.

Advertisement

About Tata Consumer Products Limited Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its food portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)