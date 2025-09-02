Tata Electronics and C-DAC sign MoU to boost domestic semiconductor design, IP ecosystem

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Tata Electronics and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a premier R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, including the Design IP ecosystem.

The agreement marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics and C-DAC in jointly building indigenous semiconductor design capabilities, thus strengthening the foundation for India's technological sovereignty.

The MoU was signed on September 2, 2025, by Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Electronics, and E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC, in the august presence of Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at SEMICON India 2025 being held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Tata Electronics is developing offerings across the entire semiconductor and electronics value chain to serve global customers. The company is building India's first commercial Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of INR 91,000 crores (USD 11bn), and India's first indigenous Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam, with an investment of INR 27,000 crores (USD 3 billion). Collectively, the plants will produce semiconductor solutions with applications across sectors, including automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence, defence, aerospace, and other key domains.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics and C-DAC will explore opportunities for collaboration to develop the semiconductor design and IP ecosystem in India, utilising Tata Electronics' Fab technology portfolio. Both organisations will also endeavour to enable Fab, OSAT, and design service solutions from Tata Electronics for the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. The targeted solutions will be geared towards startups, MSMEs, C-DAC and academia, with ChipIN playing a pivotal role in enabling them through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme, the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme, and various other semiconductor initiatives of MeitY, Government of India.

Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Electronics, said, "This partnership with C-DAC is an important step towards India's semiconductor self-sufficiency. By combining our advanced manufacturing capabilities with C-DAC's role as the nodal agency to strengthen India's domestic semiconductor chip design ecosystem, we will build a design IP ecosystem that empowers innovators across the country's semiconductor value chain, from startups to established enterprises. This aligns with our vision of building a trusted, end-to-end semiconductor value chain in India."

E. Magesh, Director General, C-DAC, said, "As the nodal agency implementing MeitY's Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme and Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, C-DAC has a mandate to nurture India's semiconductor design ecosystem."

"Our partnership with Tata Electronics represents a crucial milestone in achieving this goal. Together, we will create a semiconductor design and IP ecosystem that provides domestic startups and academia with end-to-end support from silicon-proven IP portfolios to cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration will accelerate indigenous IP creation while positioning India as a leading global semiconductor design and manufacturing hub," Magesh said. (ANI)

