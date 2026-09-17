Tata Electronics set to sign 16 MoUs at SEMICON India 2026 as ecosystem expands: CEO Randhir Thakur

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Tata Electronics is set to sign 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) at SEMICON India 2026, marking a significant step in developing the domestic semiconductor supply chain, according to Randhir Thakur, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Electronics.

Addressing the conference at the inauguration, Thakur stated that the ultimate beneficiaries of the India Semiconductor Mission are the young people of the nation, who will inherit the facilities and technologies being developed today.

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"The real beneficiary of the India Semiconductor Mission is this country's youth. The factories we are building today will become your workplace tomorrow," Thakur said. "The chips we are making today will power the technologies you will create tomorrow. And the ecosystem we are building today will give you the platform to compete on the global stage."

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Thakur highlighted the expansion of the domestic electronics sector, noting that it grew from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014 to more than Rs 13 lakh crore in 2026. He linked this trajectory to deliberate policy alignment and industrial execution across the country.

"The question of whether we can make chips in India has changed to how fast and how deep can we build the semiconductor ecosystem in India. The answer is deeper than anyone would have thought and sooner than anyone could have predicted," Thakur said.

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He explained that manufacturing involves three primary processes: deposition, printing, and etching. He noted that the government has aligned with the sector by depositing the foundational layers of the ecosystem, printing conducive policies, and etching away regulatory hurdles, supported further by the recently introduced Semiconductor 2.0 policy.

Tata Electronics reported steady advancement across its greenfield sites, including the fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, and the packaging unit in Jagiroad, Assam, both of which remain aligned with government schedules.

In Dholera, more than 450 ecosystem partners are engaged across construction, chemicals, equipment, and materials supply.

The planned 16 agreements involve international and domestic suppliers across the value chain, including Nexperia and Besi from Europe; JSR, Fujifilm, Sumitomo, Sojitz, and Ajinomoto from Japan; Kelington from Malaysia; Ascendas and First Space from Singapore; as well as domestic entities such as L&T Semiconductors, Inox Air Products, the Semiconductor Laboratory, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. These follow an earlier partnership signed with lithography equipment provider ASML.

"Across Tata Electronics, we have created over 1,50,000 direct jobs," Thakur stated. "Each semiconductor job creates 10 jobs in the ecosystem and there are thousands of ecosystem jobs being created by Tata Electronics. We have 65 per cent women in our workforce, many from remote villages and marginalized communities across this country."

Workforce preparation remains central to ongoing operations, with 300 recent Indian university graduates currently undergoing technical training at partner Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's (PSMC) fabrication facilities in Taiwan. (ANI)

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