TATA.ev hits new milestone with 250,000 electric vehicle sales, commands 66% market share

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Tata Motors reached a major milestone in India's automotive industry as its electric vehicle division, TATA.ev, surpassed 250,000 cumulative sales.

According to an official release from Tata Motors, the company now holds a 66 per cent share of the total electric passenger vehicles sold in the country to date. This growth marks a shift in electric mobility, moving it from a niche segment into the mainstream Indian market.

The Nexon.ev model led this transition by becoming the first electric car in India to achieve 100,000 individual sales. The company currently manages a wide portfolio of electric cars, including the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and Harrier.ev. These vehicles are now used in more than 1,000 towns and cities across India. Company data show that 84 per cent of these owners use their electric vehicles as their primary mode of transport, with many driving approximately 20,000 kilometres per year.

Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, "Crossing 250,000 EV sales reflects how electric mobility is fast becoming part of everyday Indian life. Our customers are driving more, travelling farther, and increasingly trusting EVs as their only cars. This progress is the result of the government's forward-thinking policies, the steadfast support of our supplier partners and charging infrastructure providers, and, above all, the trust and enthusiasm of TATA.ev customers. As EV adoption accelerates, our commitment remains clear: to mainstream electric mobility by making it accessible across segments, strengthening the ecosystem, and investing in India-first technology and localisation."

To support these vehicles, the company established a network of over 2 lakh charging points. This includes 100 MegaCharging Hubs that deliver fast charging. The company also established 1,500 service bays specifically for electric vehicles, staffed by 5,000 trained technicians. Most of these vehicles are built with more than 50 per cent locally made parts to reduce reliance on imports.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors plans to expand its lineup with new models like the Sierra.ev and the Avinya range by 2026. The company aims to introduce five new electric vehicle names by 2030. It also intends to increase the number of charging points to one million by 2030. (ANI)

