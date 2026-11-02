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Home / Business / Tata Group, Trusts need to resolve differences amicably, says Sitharaman

Tata Group, Trusts need to resolve differences amicably, says Sitharaman

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ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said differences within the Tata Group and Tata Trusts should be resolved through dialogue among the stakeholders, stressing that the matter was sensitive given the group's significant contribution to the Indian economy.

Speaking at the Financial Express Leadership Awards 2026, Sitharaman said the issue required commercial understanding and maturity from those involved, and that the government would not rush to comment on a matter that needed to be settled internally.

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"These are very delicate matters and matters where a lot of commercial and business acumen will have to work," she said, responding to a question on whether the government should intervene in the ongoing friction.

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The Finance Minister said she was conscious of the Tata Group's brand value, its global standing and the contribution of the Parsi community in building the institution. She also underlined the wide range of activities in which the group is involved, describing it as a critical component of the Indian economy.

"It has to be amicably settled among themselves. So they talk it out to make sure that it comes back quickly to some normalcy. It cannot be spilling out like this in the public," Sitharaman said.

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She added that the government would like to see the matter settled soon, while declining to comment on whether it would bring the two sides to the table for a possible compromise.

"For the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have the scene settled sooner. That's the view," she said.

Her remarks came amid questions over the government's response to the public differences within the Tata ecosystem and allegations raised by opposition leaders.

Separately, Sitharaman also discussed the challenges facing the economy ahead of the Union Budget, saying the government recognised concerns over foreign investment outflows and the need for capital to sustain India's growth momentum above 7 per cent.

She said the government was aware of concerns among retail investors and equity market participants, adding that while taxation was one factor, global circumstances and challenges had changed. She said net foreign institutional investor outflows had increased, but inflows had started returning.

The Finance Minister also said the government was seeing private sector investment pick up, partly as demand visibility improved following the next-generation GST reforms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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