New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Tata Group-owned satellite communication service provider Nelco Limited has announced a strategic partnership and investment in US-based satellite communications company Lunar Holdco (Elveo Mobile (Elveo), to bring Next Generation Direct-to-Device and IoT Connectivity to South Asian Markets, as per a statement by the company.

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As per the agreement, Nelco will provide next-generation connectivity and compute solutions powered by Elveo's satellites to enterprises across sectors including automotive, maritime, energy and government across Indian and South Asian markets.

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Nelco will work with businesses to integrate Elveo's satellite-based connectivity solutions across their platforms, enabling real-time communication and computing capabilities.

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"With real-time connectivity and compute capabilities, Nelco and Elveo will enable universal communications and close the coverage gap for wide-ranging enterprise-grade solutions, including automotive telematics, fleet and asset tracking, infrastructure monitoring, remote operations, disaster response and business continuity," the release said.

Commenting on the development, P J Nath, Managing Director and CEO of Nelco, said, "D2D is the next growth wave for the Satcom market globally and Nelco is embarking on it. Elveo's advanced network design opens up seamless coverage and new market opportunities for us in India, as well as South Asian countries and worldwide for some of the enterprise segments."

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Listed on BSE and NSE, Nelco offers highly reliable connectivity solutions across India. The company's communication services span across enterprise, government, defence, maritime, and aero-IFC. On the other hand, Lunar Holdco, Inc. ("Lunar"), doing business as Elveo Mobile, is a Delaware, USA -based satellite communications company focused on developing a next-generation global S-band NGSO satellite network designed to support Direct-to-Device (D2D), the release said.

Hailing the development, Adel Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of SES and a strategic investor in Elveo, said, "We're delighted to welcome Nelco to the Elveo partner ecosystem. We look forward to the next phase of global connectivity this partnership will enable." (ANI)

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